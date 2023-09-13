WAMC remembers 9/11

Photo By Keisha Frith | Attendees watch as Jerome Mapp, deputy public affairs officer at WAMC shares his...... read more read more Photo By Keisha Frith | Attendees watch as Jerome Mapp, deputy public affairs officer at WAMC shares his September 11, experience during Remembrance Prayer Breakfast held in the Blue Ribbon Bistro, Womack Army Medical Center, September 11, 2023. Mapp was present at the Pentagon during the 2001 attack. see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C—September 11, 2001, is a day that many will remember for decades to come, a tragic event that revealed the extraordinary heroic actions of many. One that Womack Army Medical Center remembered with a Prayer Breakfast on September 11, 2023, in the Blue Ribbon Bistro.



“This is an opportunity for us to come together and reflect on that point in time in each of our lives, because it changed each one of us, whether we acknowledge it or not,” said WAMC Commander Col. David R. Zinnante. “Lastly, let’s not forget to reflect on those that paid the ultimate sacrifice, and were lost, not only during the attacks of 9/11 but over the past 22 years defending our liberty in the United States and abroad.”



Chaplain (Capt.) Andrew Woodward, with the 44th Medical Brigade lit four candles during the event, each holding a specific significance. The first candle, in remembrance of all those who lost their lives during the attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City. The second candle, in remembrance of the lives lost at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The third candle, for those on Flight 93 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the fourth candle, in remembrance of all service members and civilians who lost their lives during the Global war on Terrorism, ending with a moment of silence.



The prayer breakfast was a sobering moment for those in attendance. The lighting of the candles followed the reading of a historical narrative of the September 11, sequence of events, and an invocation, The Litany of Remembrance, and the reading of a Psalm. Jerome Mapp, deputy public affairs officer at WAMC, recounted the events leading up to the attack. He was present at the Pentagon on that fateful day, and vividly remembered the morning being like any typical workday. Little did Mapp know that his life, along with so many others, would be forever changed within hours. He described the sheer panic and confusion that enveloped the Pentagon. Amidst the overwhelming chaos, Mapp witnessed acts of extraordinary heroism and compassion. He shared how strangers united to help one another, rushing to the aid of those trapped or injured.



“On that day I saw nothing but heroism from the Army, first responders, chaplains and the Red Cross, they had senior citizens volunteering on the ground,” said Mapp.



In his message, Mapp paid tribute to the victims, the surviving heroes, and the countless individuals affected by this tragedy. He stressed the importance of remembering and honoring their lives, ensuring that their stories and sacrifices are never forgotten.



“On this day as I have done every year for the last 22 years, I choose not to focus on what happened,” said Mapp. “I choose to focus on the lives of the people who perished, their families, and the people who stood behind the Force. What I saw inspired me.”



Mapp was not the only one inspired. Sgt. 1st Class Shemia Mincey, platoon sergeant, Fort Liberty Soldier Recovery Unit, who attended the event was inspired to serve in the military following this attack. Mincey a college student at the time enlisted in the National Guard prior to the attacks and was awaiting basic training.



“It puts more purpose behind my enlistment, my training and my role,” said Mincey.



As Jerome concluded his address, reflecting the raw emotions he still carries within him, the room fell into a solemn silence before Chaplain Woodward offered a benediction, thanking God for the presence of love that helps them to endure difficult times. Mapp’s message at the prayer breakfast served as a powerful reminder of the resilience, courage, and unity that emerged in the face of such unspeakable devastation.