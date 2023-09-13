Navy Wounded Warrior Hosts Online Esports Tournament to Support Rehabilitation and Community-Building

By Alyssa Ross, Navy Wounded Warrior



WASHINGTON – Navy Wounded Warrior is offering a new way for seriously wounded, ill and injured Sailors and Coast Guardsmen to connect via its first online esports tournament on September 30 at 1400 ET with a 2v2 Tournament featuring Rocket League.



Navy Wounded Warrior Esports is a testament to the Navy’s commitment to providing relevant and innovative support to its service members and recognizing the unique challenges faced by the Navy Wounded Warrior community. This event will help wounded warriors stay engaged, build resilience and connect with their peers who share a passion for gaming and are also on healing, recovery, and rehabilitation journeys.



“Navy Wounded Warrior is excited to continue offering esports as part of our recreational offerings,” said Jenna Link, Director of Commander, Navy Installations Command’s Fleet and Family Readiness Casualty Support Programs. “This is our second program, though first online, and it will allow recovering service members from across the country to socialize and build personal connections through gaming. It will allow us to engage a new generation of spectators, too.”



This program is for active-duty Sailors and Coast Guardsmen currently enrolled in Navy Wounded Warrior. Enrollees on the Temporary Disability Retired List (TDRL status) will be placed on a waitlist after registering. Service members not currently enrolled in Navy Wounded Warrior are not able to participate in in this tournament. Registration information is available at navywoundedwarrior.com/esports.



If you are not already enrolled in Navy Wounded Warrior, contact us at 855-NAVY WWP/855-628-9997 or via email at navywoundedwarrior.fct@navy.mil to determine your eligibility.



Navy Wounded Warrior coordinates the non-medical care of seriously wounded, ill and injured Sailors and Coast Guardsmen. The program offers individualized guidance on pay and benefits, caregiver resources, bedside travel, job training, childcare, and more to encourage retention and return to duty or support a smooth transition to the VA should a medical condition prohibit continued service. Participation is voluntary and requires Sailors and Coast Guardsmen to either self-refer or be referred by their commands, chaplain, medical team, peers, or others for enrollment determination.



Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 69 installations, and more than 43,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter, and support the family. Follow CNIC on social media: Facebook, Facebook.com/NavyInstallations; X, @cnichq; and Instagram, @cnichq.

