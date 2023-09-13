NAVFAC Southwest Completes Electrical System Upgrade at NAS Lemoore

Photo By Katie Cadiao | NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott joined Naval Air Station...... read more read more Photo By Katie Cadiao | NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott joined Naval Air Station Lemoore FEAD Director Lt. Cmdr. Adam Homewood and contracting partners from Synergy Electric Company for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating an important electrical system upgrade at Naval Air Station Lemoore on Aug. 30, 2023. see less | View Image Page

NAVFAC Southwest and its partners joined forces on Aug. 30 for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating an important electrical system upgrade at Naval Air Station Lemoore.



The project upgrades and expands the electrical system that powers the OPS side of the base.

As part of the work, crews upgraded the existing 20 MW transformer and added a second 20 MW transformer that will provide redundancy and resiliency.



NAS Lemoore also received a secondary 69kV electrical power feed to the base, as well as a new 69kV metering station. The aging 1960 vintage switchgear equipment, which provided power to all facilities in OPS, was replaced with upgraded equipment.



“This is a fantastic project that really is the epitome of what Get Real, Get Better is all about,” said Lt. Cmdr. Adam Homewood, NAVFAC Southwest FEAD Director, NAS Lemoore. “We looked ahead of the mark and asked ourselves, what we need and when we need it by to sustain the infrastructure on this base.”



NAVFAC Southwest proudly partnered with a quality design and contractor team to take this project from conception to completion. The work took just over two years and cost $20.6M.



NAVFAC Southwest awarded a contract, March 25, 2021 in San Diego to Synergy Electric Company of Santee, Calif. The Engineering Partners were selected as the design partner on this project.



Synergy Electric Company is no stranger to military construction projects in the southwest. Synergy has worked on 20 NAVFAC Southwest projects, totaling an award amount of $86.5 Million.



“As the Commanding Officer of NAVFAC Southwest I am always looking for a good news story to share across the 19 installations we support, and this project is one of those stories,” said Capt. Laurie Scott, Commanding Officer for NAVFAC Southwest. “Synergy Electric Company’s track record across Region Southwest is long and strong and we’re proud to have proven performers like them who take pride in delivering quality construction to military installations.”



The design company, The Engineering Partners, is a highly successful A-E contractor on NAVFAC SW regional mechanical, electrical and fire protection engineering services IDIQ contracts. They have worked on close to two dozen NAVFAC SW projects with a total award amount of over $24 Million.



Both firms’ impressive track record and steadfast commitment to Naval Construction projects enables warfighter readiness and the Navy is grateful for their continued support.