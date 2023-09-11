111th MSG welcomes new commander

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air National Guard Col. Col. Lynn Lee, 111th Attack Wing Commander, exchanges a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air National Guard Col. Col. Lynn Lee, 111th Attack Wing Commander, exchanges a salute with U.S. ANG Lt. Col. Brian A. Silver, the new 111th MSG Commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, Sept. 9, 2023. Prior to taking command of the 111th MSG, Silver held the position of Chief, Cyberspace Operations Fixed Communication Branch, Intelligence & Cyber Effects Operations Directorate, at the National Guard Bureau A2/6, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vucic) see less | View Image Page

The Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 111th Mission Support Group held a change of command ceremony Sep. 9, 2023, at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania.



PAANG Lt. Col. Brian A. Silver officially assumed command of the 111th MSG with Col. Lynn Lee, 111th Attack Wing Commander, presiding over the ceremony.



“We feel like we hit the lottery with (Lt. Col. Silver),” said Lee.



Prior to taking command of the 111th MSG, Silver held the position of Chief, Cyberspace Operations Fixed Communication Branch, Intelligence & Cyber Effects Operations Directorate, at the National Guard Bureau A2/6, Joint Base Andrews, Md.



“To the men and women of the 111th mission support group, I cannot sufficiently describe how honored I am to serve with you,” said Silver. “I am exceptionally aware of the privilege bestowed upon me to be here and be your commander.”



Silver went on to emphasize the need for multi-capable force, comprising Airmen with varying skill sets coming together to meet the needs of an ever-changing global landscape.



“As members of the Air Force and the Air National Guard, we are serving during a very dynamic period of transformation,” Silver said. “The 111th Mission Support Group is absolutely essential to the defense of the United States of America, and the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”



With that, Silver concluded with a challenge to the Airmen of the 111th MSG surrounding his expectations of the organization.



“Our mission support group Airmen provide global expeditionary and employed in-place cross functional capabilities that cannot be understated,” Silver said. “I wholeheartedly believe (that) trust and transparency must serve as the foundation of our success. I expect our leaders to exhibit trust and transparency as their lead our squadrons and serve their Airmen. Let’s overcome any adversity with professional and open communication.”