ACS New Parent Support Program’s Play Morning promotes Finding Community

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program’s Play Morning has experienced exciting growth over the last six months.



Play Morning is free event, hosted by NPS’s home visitors, Shelley Williams, and Teresa Vossen, that happens from 10a.m.-11a.m. on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at Heritage Chapel. Activities are geared toward children ages 1-4 years. Parents with infants, older siblings, and 5–6-year-olds, who may still be at home during the weekday, are always welcome.



“The growth has been so rewarding to experience,” said New Parent Support Home Visitor, Shelley Williams. “When I first began working with New Parent Support in January 2021, typical attendance for our Play Mornings at ACS was approximately 6-8 parents and children. In some of our most recent Play Mornings we have welcomed 30-50 parents and children.”



Play Morning offers children a chance to complete a toddler or preschool level craft, enjoy children’s music, listen to story-time and participate in open play on the new play mat with a variety of toys such as blocks, puzzles, balls, books, and more.



“The goal of our play mornings is to provide a fun opportunity for parents with young children to engage with other families within their community to build their social support networks and learn about the area while promoting developmental learning and growth for their children,” stated Williams.



Home visitors, Williams and Vossen, offer families a chance to socialize and engage with the parents to offer suggestions on activities and resources in the area. They also discuss the child’s development if needed and any follow-up services that the parents may be interested in pursuing. These may include parenting classes or home visitation support services for one-on-one education.



“While I enjoy everything about our Play Mornings, one of my favorite parts is hearing parents make plans to meet up for play dates and seeing those relationships between both the parents and children develop into mutual support and friendship. That’s truly what our Play Mornings are about,” said Williams.



ACS New Parent Support Program's Play morning is scheduled to happen next Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 09:13 Story ID: 453312 Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACS New Parent Support Program’s Play Morning promotes Finding Community, by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.