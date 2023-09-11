Armor School Senior Leaders visit Aberdeen Test Center

ABERDEEN, Md. – Mobility and maneuverability are critical for Soldiers on the battlefield and mission success. Testing performed at the U.S. Army Test Center (ATC) provides decision makers with essential information to enable and to equip our warfighters to be the most mobile and agile force.

Several members from the U.S. Army Armor School Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE), visited the U.S. Aberdeen Test Center (ATC) on Thursday, August 31.

Brig. Gen. Michael J. Simmering and COL Jason T. Kidder saw a selection of vehicles and weapons tested at ATC in support of modernization. They learned firsthand how information from developmental testing can guide and shape training or materiel requirements before an item goes into full production.

“Instead of waiting for the lessons learned, we came to see things in progress”, said Simmering. Testing provides a glimpse into how a vehicle, especially new one, will perform in the field and how it will integrate into the Army inventory.

ATC Commander, Col. Timothy E. Matthews, hosted the group on their tour through the test center.

They visited several of ATC’s automotive facilities and witnessed the Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA), the Hybrid EV M2/M3 Bradley, the Armored Multi-purpose Vehicle (AMPV), and the M10 Booker – systems that are the future of soldier maneuverability.

Near the end of the tour, they witnessed a firing demonstration of the Stryker 30mm and the XM913. The XM913 fired from one of ATC’s climactic conditioning chambers under extremely low temperatures.

“ATC is very unique test center because of our versatility and wide range of capabilities,” said Col. Matthews. “We are ready to test for the future and test for modernization”.

By the conclusion of the visit, the group gained a better understanding of the testing process, and how information from developmental testing can inform training and doctrine and materiel requirements for the Army of 2040.

As a subordinate of the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC), the U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center (ATC) is committed to supporting the Warfighter through the development of leading-edge instrumentation and test methodologies to enable a decisive advantage when it counts.

