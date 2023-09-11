NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Task Order to Renovate, Repair Hangar LF-60 onboard Naval Station Norfolk

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded EG DesignBuild LLC, Germantown, Maryland, a $12,791,547, firm-fixed-price task order (N4008523F6576) – under previously awarded multiple-award construction contract (N40085-18-D-1126) – to renovate and repair Hangar LF-60 at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.



This task order includes two options, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $13,553,847.



Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2025.



Fiscal year 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,791,547 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This task order was competitively procured via the sam.gov and Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment websites, with two offers received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



