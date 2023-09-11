Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chittenden Locks Commemorate Replacing Large Lock Center Gate with The Great Miter Retire 5K Fun Run Oct. 7

    The Great Miter Retire 5K Fun Run

    Photo By Nicole Celestine | Photo illustration of a map of the Great Miter Retire 5K Fun Run route that...... read more read more

    SEATTLE , NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Story by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    U.S. Army Corps officials will host a 5K Fun Run, Oct. 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., to launch the large lock center miter gate replacement project at the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks.

    Participants will have the chance to walk along these engineering marvels one last time during the event that starts and ends at the miter gates.

    The large lock center miter gates, original to the Locks, have enabled navigation since 1916 when it became operational. Work to replace these gates will begin mid-October.

    These improvements to this 106-year-old navigation infrastructure will help the Corps continue supplying consistent and dependable navigation over the years to come.

    Participants will have the opportunity to take photos at the gates before and after they run (or walk), view the engineering exhibits and visit the Carl S. English Jr. Botanical Garden and the Visitor Center throughout the day.

    As the runs will not be timed, participants are advised to follow all posted regulations while on site, as well as all traffic laws, lights, and signs during the event, and to be considerate of all ongoing pedestrian and vessel traffic.

    The public can register for the race here. All registration proceeds will go toward supporting new exhibits in the Locks’ fish ladder viewing gallery.

    Follow us at www.facebook.com/chittendenlocks and www.twitter.com/chittendenlocks for updates and more information about the Chittenden Locks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 18:47
    Story ID: 453297
    Location: SEATTLE , NJ, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chittenden Locks Commemorate Replacing Large Lock Center Gate with The Great Miter Retire 5K Fun Run Oct. 7, by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    The Great Miter Retire 5K Fun Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Infrastructure
    Northwestern Division
    Chittenden Locks
    Seattle District
    Lake Washington Ship Canal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT