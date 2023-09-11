Chittenden Locks Commemorate Replacing Large Lock Center Gate with The Great Miter Retire 5K Fun Run Oct. 7

Photo By Nicole Celestine | Photo illustration of a map of the Great Miter Retire 5K Fun Run route that...... read more read more Photo By Nicole Celestine | Photo illustration of a map of the Great Miter Retire 5K Fun Run route that participants to follow during the event. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District will host the event, Oct. 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., to launch the large lock center miter gate replacement project at the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. (Courtesy Discover Your Northwest) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Corps officials will host a 5K Fun Run, Oct. 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., to launch the large lock center miter gate replacement project at the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks.



Participants will have the chance to walk along these engineering marvels one last time during the event that starts and ends at the miter gates.



The large lock center miter gates, original to the Locks, have enabled navigation since 1916 when it became operational. Work to replace these gates will begin mid-October.



These improvements to this 106-year-old navigation infrastructure will help the Corps continue supplying consistent and dependable navigation over the years to come.



Participants will have the opportunity to take photos at the gates before and after they run (or walk), view the engineering exhibits and visit the Carl S. English Jr. Botanical Garden and the Visitor Center throughout the day.



As the runs will not be timed, participants are advised to follow all posted regulations while on site, as well as all traffic laws, lights, and signs during the event, and to be considerate of all ongoing pedestrian and vessel traffic.



The public can register for the race here. All registration proceeds will go toward supporting new exhibits in the Locks’ fish ladder viewing gallery.



Follow us at www.facebook.com/chittendenlocks and www.twitter.com/chittendenlocks for updates and more information about the Chittenden Locks.