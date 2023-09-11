Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Space Intelligence Fundamentals course graduation

    First Space Intelligence Fundamentals course graduation

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Madison Collier | U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Michelle Saffold, 71st Intelligence, Surveillance, and...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Fourteen U.S. Space Force students graduated from the first official Space Intelligence Fundamentals course at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 22.
    The first of its kind, the SIF program directive created a “bridge course” implemented for guardians as a component of the Space Training and Readiness Command's vision of progression to enter Phase 1 of STARCOM's transformative roadmap of guardian training.
    “You guys established a beachhead; now it's everyone after you that is going to refine the course and make it stronger,” said Capt. Bobby Freeman, 533rd Training Squadron Detachment 1 commander.
    Guardians who completed the course graduated with an understanding of the technically challenging operations of the space domain, unique aspects of the United States intelligence community, and how to use their training to combat adversaries. Additionally, these students learned the importance of teamwork, initiative, and leadership. They have now taken their first steps into the dynamic environment of space and will continue to grow alongside the domain.
    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Michelle Saffold, 71st Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Squadron commander, joined the graduates to congratulate them on the achievements they've made in their careers thus far and the significance they will make going forward.

    Space Intelligence Fundamentals Graduates
    Spc. 1 Angelina Bertrand
    2nd Lt. Dorian Corbin
    Spc. 2 Andres Nunez
    Spc. 1 Landon Seibert
    Spc. 1 Zathian Soto
    Spc. 2 Demicheal Sterling
    Spc. 3 Daniel Trevino
    1st Lt. Tyler Davis
    Spc. 1 Hayden Doglione
    Spc. 2 Meagan Gehling
    Spc. 3 Trenton Irving
    2nd Lt. Skye Kreiger
    Spc. 3 Conner Maguire
    Master Sgt. Cathay Nikolauk

