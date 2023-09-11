GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Fourteen U.S. Space Force students graduated from the first official Space Intelligence Fundamentals course at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 22.
The first of its kind, the SIF program directive created a “bridge course” implemented for guardians as a component of the Space Training and Readiness Command's vision of progression to enter Phase 1 of STARCOM's transformative roadmap of guardian training.
“You guys established a beachhead; now it's everyone after you that is going to refine the course and make it stronger,” said Capt. Bobby Freeman, 533rd Training Squadron Detachment 1 commander.
Guardians who completed the course graduated with an understanding of the technically challenging operations of the space domain, unique aspects of the United States intelligence community, and how to use their training to combat adversaries. Additionally, these students learned the importance of teamwork, initiative, and leadership. They have now taken their first steps into the dynamic environment of space and will continue to grow alongside the domain.
U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Michelle Saffold, 71st Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Squadron commander, joined the graduates to congratulate them on the achievements they've made in their careers thus far and the significance they will make going forward.
Space Intelligence Fundamentals Graduates
Spc. 1 Angelina Bertrand
2nd Lt. Dorian Corbin
Spc. 2 Andres Nunez
Spc. 1 Landon Seibert
Spc. 1 Zathian Soto
Spc. 2 Demicheal Sterling
Spc. 3 Daniel Trevino
1st Lt. Tyler Davis
Spc. 1 Hayden Doglione
Spc. 2 Meagan Gehling
Spc. 3 Trenton Irving
2nd Lt. Skye Kreiger
Spc. 3 Conner Maguire
Master Sgt. Cathay Nikolauk
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 17:03
|Story ID:
|453288
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Space Intelligence Fundamentals course graduation, by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT