First Space Intelligence Fundamentals course graduation

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Fourteen U.S. Space Force students graduated from the first official Space Intelligence Fundamentals course at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 22.

The first of its kind, the SIF program directive created a “bridge course” implemented for guardians as a component of the Space Training and Readiness Command's vision of progression to enter Phase 1 of STARCOM's transformative roadmap of guardian training.

“You guys established a beachhead; now it's everyone after you that is going to refine the course and make it stronger,” said Capt. Bobby Freeman, 533rd Training Squadron Detachment 1 commander.

Guardians who completed the course graduated with an understanding of the technically challenging operations of the space domain, unique aspects of the United States intelligence community, and how to use their training to combat adversaries. Additionally, these students learned the importance of teamwork, initiative, and leadership. They have now taken their first steps into the dynamic environment of space and will continue to grow alongside the domain.

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Michelle Saffold, 71st Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Squadron commander, joined the graduates to congratulate them on the achievements they've made in their careers thus far and the significance they will make going forward.



Space Intelligence Fundamentals Graduates

Spc. 1 Angelina Bertrand

2nd Lt. Dorian Corbin

Spc. 2 Andres Nunez

Spc. 1 Landon Seibert

Spc. 1 Zathian Soto

Spc. 2 Demicheal Sterling

Spc. 3 Daniel Trevino

1st Lt. Tyler Davis

Spc. 1 Hayden Doglione

Spc. 2 Meagan Gehling

Spc. 3 Trenton Irving

2nd Lt. Skye Kreiger

Spc. 3 Conner Maguire

Master Sgt. Cathay Nikolauk

