Wisconsin Air Guard unit celebrates F-35 mission, 75 years of service

Courtesy Photo | Col. Bart Van Roo, commander of the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, Wis., speaks during a Sept. 7 ceremony to commemorate the fighter wing formally accepting the F-35 Lightning II mission. The 115th is only the second Air National Guard to field the 5th-generation fighter jet. 115th Fighter Wing photo by Tech. Sgt. Cameron Lewis

by Vaughn R. Larson



MADISON, Wis. — Col. Bart Van Roo, commander of the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing, acknowledged the latest chapter in the unit’s storied legacy during a Sept. 7 ceremony at Truax Field.



“Today is all about the final welcoming of the F-35 mission to the 115th,” Van Roo said, “and it's all about the sacrifice our members and their families have made to get us here.”



In a week where the 115th Fighter Wing also celebrates its 75th anniversary, the wing also formally accepted its F-35 mission — the ninth aircraft flown by the unit. The 115th Fighter Wing is only the second Air National Guard to field the F-35 Lightning II.



Eight of an expected 20 F-35 fighter jets have been delivered to the 115th Fighter Wing to date. Four simulators are also operating on base, and all pilots and support personnel for the F-35 have completed their training.



“The arrival of the F-35s in Wisconsin is the culmination of more than a decade of persistence — though what else do you expect from Badgers, eh?” said Lt. Gen. Marc Sassseville, Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau. “And more than 75 years of distinguished service all across the nation. The 115th Fighter Wing is synonymous with excellence. You are renowned for dominant air power and combat and agile support of our homeland in times of greatest need.”



Sasseville spoke glowingly about the 115th Fighter Wing’s accomplishments — nine combat missions over the past 17 years, each with a 100 percent success rate; outstanding ratings for the NORAD alert forces evaluation in 2020 and 2021, and receiving the Outstanding Unit Award 11 times.



“And today, in these times, the 115th Fighter Wing is now home to the most lethal, survivable and connected aircraft in the world,” Sasseville said. “It's not a moment too soon.”



As the United States positions itself to deal with challenges from nuclear-capable competitors in China and Russia, Sasseville said Air National Guard fighter squadrons are a critical and necessary component of credible and capable joint force capabilities, now and in the future.



“Peace can be, should be, and must be our ultimate goal,” Sasseville said. “We seek to deter armed conflict through our training force structure and modernization. And 5th-generation fighters like the F-35 will help us in this endeavor.”



Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, recognized that the F-35 mission brings great responsibility.



“I'm confident that you and your leadership team will take on this challenge with the same tenacity and dedication as you always have with every other mission you've been assigned over the past 75 years,” Knapp said.



Gov. Tony Evers saluted the 115th Fighter Wing’s service over the past 75 years, both state and federal.



“We have relied on the Wisconsin Air National Guard for a lot of things over the last several years,” Evers said. “You've been there for this disaster relief, floods, forest fires and pandemics, search and rescue efforts, and protection of our vital services and so much more.



“Now as we enter the era of emerging global threats, the mission at Truax Field delivers abilities essential to our national defense, and ensures that we are well-positioned in potential cases of emergency,” Evers continued. “I have seen this first-hand. And I can say without a doubt that you have made your families, communities and your entire state incredibly proud.”



Van Roo said that the 115th Fighter Wing demonstrated unparalleled skill, professionalism and dedication over the past 75 years.



“But now we do embark on a truly new chapter in our units history, at a critical time that has been described by the chief of staff as one of the nation's most pivotal decades to come,” Van Roo said. “The importance of this new mission obviously can't be overstated. The transition to a state-of-the-art 5th generation fighter represents a leap forward in technology capability and effectiveness.



“The F-35 is a game-changer and ensures our nation remains at the cutting edge,” Van Roo continued, “and guarantees the ability to penetrate enemy airspace with an advantage to deter, detect and defeat all challengers.”



Van Roo urged his commanders and Airmen to focus on this pivotal moment in the fighter wing’s history to demand greatness from each other.



“We will be ready, together, to confront our challenges head-on, protecting our nation’s interests and ensuring the safety and security of our citizens,” Van Roo said. “All other tasks become secondary. The 115th will deliver again.”



