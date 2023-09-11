Department of Defense Asserts Closing Red Hill Will Not Impact Operational Readiness

The Department of Defense (DoD) has notified Congress that military operations in the United States Indo-Pacific theater will not be adversely impacted by the closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. The report was required by Section 331(c) of the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023. The notification serves as a clear and unequivocal statement that closure of the Red Hill facility will proceed as planned.



Pentagon Press Secretary, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, stated in a press briefing today, “This notification was in accordance with the FY23 NDAA, which required the Secretary of Defense to notify congressional defense committees prior to the Department beginning the defueling process.” Further, this achievement “reflects the Department’s ongoing commitment to defuel and ultimately close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, while upholding our responsibility to ensure the readiness of our armed forces.”



JTF-RH remains dedicated to working collaboratively with stakeholders, regulators, and the community to address concerns, implement necessary measures, and ensure the safety of the environment. Ongoing engagements with community partners and regulators will continue throughout the defueling effort.



"This notification serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the DoD to prioritize safety, environmental stewardship, and the well-being of the communities in Hawaii,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, JTF-RH Commander. “It is important to assure the community of our promise to safely defuel and close the facility, and the notification to Congress clearly demonstrates our commitment to this endeavor.”



Defueling the storage tanks is scheduled to begin Oct. 16, 2023.



JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.



For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the App by searching for "JTF–Red Hill" in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

