Never Forget: The heroism and meaning of Patriot Day — a survivor's tale

FORT SILL, Okla. (Sept. 11, 2023) — In the heart of Houston, Texas, Billy Forney, CEO of Palace Social, oversees the operations of his upscale entertainment venues. But behind the bustling scenes of arcade games and laughter, Forney carries a weighty past.



He is a 9/11 survivor, a living testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the embodiment of why we should never forget that fateful day.



On Sept. 11, 2001, Forney was on the 85th floor of the North Tower, One World Trade Center, when the first plane struck. The impact was so powerful that he was thrown from his chair, and the building swayed with a "sickening vengeance." But amid the chaos, Forney's survival instincts kicked in. He, along with his colleagues, began their perilous descent down the emergency stairwell, navigating obstacles and confronting the grim reality of the situation.





The building, a towering behemoth that stood as a testament to human achievement, was lurching back and forth. "It was the first of two times that day I thought I was going to die," Forney admits. "I thought we were going over."



Despite the chaos, Forney and his colleagues tried to make sense of the situation. "My boss said it was a commercial airliner that just crashed into the building," he says. "But that went in one ear and out the other. I was more hyper-focused on the next moment and the next step."



Forney's recollection paints a vivid picture of the confusion and determination that many felt that day. As he began his descent down the emergency stairwell, he encountered obstacles that further complicated their escape. "We see people coming back up the emergency stairwell toward us and exiting onto that floor," he says. "They said the door down below was pinned shut."



It was this spirit of determination and resilience that saw many through the darkest hours of that day. Forney's harrowing experience during the tragic events of 9/11 has deeply influenced his perspective on the significance of remembrance and the duty of educating subsequent generations.



He emphasizes the importance of sharing personal narratives to ensure that the lessons learned from such events are not forgotten. The motivation to tell his story began when his oldest daughter was assigned a book report on 9/11.



As they researched together, Forney was astounded by the misinformation and conspiracy theories surrounding the event. This realization reignited his commitment to educating others about his experience, dispelling myths, and ensuring that the true narrative of 9/11 remains intact for future generations.

Forney believes that by sharing his story, he can provide insights into the immediate reactions, emotions, and decisions made during the crisis. This firsthand account serves as a powerful tool to educate individuals on how to respond, adapt, and make informed choices in the face of unforeseen challenges.







Forney said, "It's a current event in my book and it happened and no matter what misinformation, or what conspiracy theories are out there on the web, I can tell you, what I went through, there was an attack and people lost their lives."





He underscores the importance of staying vigilant and informed in today's world, where misinformation can easily spread. He stresses the need for the younger generation to understand the gravity of the event, even if they weren't alive at the time. By recounting his experiences, Forney hopes to equip listeners with the knowledge and strategies to better handle similar scenarios in the future, emphasizing the importance of preparedness, resilience, and unity.



Forney's dedication to recounting his 9/11 experience serves as a testament to the enduring impact of personal narratives. Through his talks, he seeks to ensure that the lessons of that fateful day are not only remembered but also utilized as a blueprint for future generations to navigate challenges and crises with wisdom and resilience.



As we commemorate another Patriot Day, stories like Forney's remind us of the sacrifices made, the lives lost, and the heroism displayed on 9/11. It's a call to remember, to honor, and to ensure that such a tragedy is never repeated.



In the words of Billy Forney, "We should never forget, we should always remember what happened that day.”