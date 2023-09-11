Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hispanic Heritage Month mentoring panel set for Sept. 27

    Hispanic Heritage Month mentoring panel set for Sept. 27

    Photo By Michele Donaldson | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel in...... read more read more

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Story by Marisa Alia-Novobilski 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio-- The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. ET on ZoomGov. The virtual event is open to all uniformed and civilian Airmen and Guardians.

    Joseph M. Oder, Executive Director, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, will host the event, which will feature a panel of representatives from across the enterprise.

    Panel members include:

    --Aurea Rivera, Defense Intelligence Senior Leader Intelligence Engineer, Data Exploitation, National Air and Space Intelligence Center
    --Howard Garcia, Strength and Materials Technical Expert, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
    --Maj. Nathan Snow, Deputy Chief, Turbine Engine Division, Air Force Research Laboratory

    The event is hosted by the AFMC Hispanic Employment and Action Team Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group, and it will highlight challenges and opportunities in mentoring.

    The link for the event will be sent to all AFMC personnel via internal communication channels.

    Personnel can submit questions for the panelists prior to the event by emailing AFMC.A1DC.TrainingNeedsAssessments@us.af.mil.

    Additional information on AFMC Mentoring and upcoming events is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring/.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 14:26
    Story ID: 453266
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month mentoring panel set for Sept. 27, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Hispanic Heritage Month mentoring panel set for Sept. 27

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    AFMC Mentoring
    AFMC Mentor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT