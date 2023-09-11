Hispanic Heritage Month mentoring panel set for Sept. 27

Photo By Michele Donaldson | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel in...... read more read more Photo By Michele Donaldson | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. ET on ZoomGov. The virtual event is open to all uniformed and civilian Airmen and Guardians. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio-- The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. ET on ZoomGov. The virtual event is open to all uniformed and civilian Airmen and Guardians.



Joseph M. Oder, Executive Director, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, will host the event, which will feature a panel of representatives from across the enterprise.



Panel members include:



--Aurea Rivera, Defense Intelligence Senior Leader Intelligence Engineer, Data Exploitation, National Air and Space Intelligence Center

--Howard Garcia, Strength and Materials Technical Expert, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

--Maj. Nathan Snow, Deputy Chief, Turbine Engine Division, Air Force Research Laboratory



The event is hosted by the AFMC Hispanic Employment and Action Team Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group, and it will highlight challenges and opportunities in mentoring.



The link for the event will be sent to all AFMC personnel via internal communication channels.



Personnel can submit questions for the panelists prior to the event by emailing AFMC.A1DC.TrainingNeedsAssessments@us.af.mil.



Additional information on AFMC Mentoring and upcoming events is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring/.