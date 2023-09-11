OICC Florence Employee Spotlight: Bob Ruffin

For Bob Ruffin, PE, mechanical engineer, Officer in Charge of Construction Florence, taking advantage of opportunities as they came up has led to a career full of challenges and innovating projects he never imagined would be a part of his path in life.



Ruffin graduated from North Carolina State University in 1987 with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, and immediately started with Sumitomo Electric, a fiber optic cable manufacturer.



“I was happy and had a good job in the private sector at Sumitomo, but decided to try something different,” said Ruffin. “I wanted to move to the coast because I love the coast, and things just worked out. It’s kind of funny to look back and see how things happened because I did not have a plan.”



In 2007, he moved on from Sumitomo in the Raleigh area and joined Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Divisions (FEAD) Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point as an energy manager. Originally, his role was more educational, but when the administration changed in Washington D.C., a new priority was placed on alternative energy. Ruffin went from informing the base about turning off light switches to participating in solar panel installations and implementing new lighting projects to meet energy goals.



While with the FEAD, Ruffin also decided to take a leap and go for his Professional Engineer license.



“When I was an energy manager, I was perfectly happy doing that. I wanted another challenge. Studying for your PE when you’re 50 years old is not easy to do, I don’t recommend that for anybody,” joked Ruffin. “Basically going back to school at 50 is tough, especially with a family. That was quite a challenge, but I did it and I’m very proud of that.”



With a fresh PE on his resume, he was able to transition over to the Design Branch in 2015. Ruffin performed design reviews and helped start up a few design-build projects during that time.

And then by chance, he saw an opening with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) OICC Florence. Although he wanted a challenge, he didn’t know what was in store.



“It was a new thing for all of us, we didn’t have any NAVFAC experience,” said Ruffin. “We all had to learn together. It was a challenge, and it was tough at time, but it was a lot of fun too.”



Having come from the green side to the blue, Ruffin was also able to see things differently.



“The transition to NAVFAC was a good lesson for life, to try to look at things from other peoples perspectives. It gave me a new perspective,” said Ruffin.



Beyond OICC Florence, Ruffin only has one goal, which is somewhat of a departure from his norm.



“It’s kind of the way I am by nature, I just take things as they come.”



When he retires, Ruffin plans to hike the Appalachian Trail.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 14:23 Story ID: 453263 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OICC Florence Employee Spotlight: Bob Ruffin, by Ashley Snipes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.