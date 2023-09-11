NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound provides mentorship, assistance to Everett SUPPOs

Courtesy Photo | EVERETT, Washington – Group photo of presenters and attendees of the mentorship...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | EVERETT, Washington – Group photo of presenters and attendees of the mentorship seminar for area supply officers hosted by Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound at Naval Station Everett July 20. (Courtesy photo by Dhalia Wright) see less | View Image Page

EVERETT, Washington – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound hosted a mentorship seminar for area supply officers at Naval Station Everett July 20.



Navy Supply Corps officers from area ships and shore commands gathered to meet with NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound Commanding Officer Capt. Bill Barich and Executive Director John H. Hornbrook III to discuss current issues in the field of military logistics. The group also discussed ideas for optimizing the delivery of products and services to support fleet operations.



“The primary purpose of the engagement was to understand the challenges and concerns of Supply Departments within FLC Puget’s area of responsibility, and to provide a forum for Supply Officers to discuss community and specific career questions as desired,” said Capt. Bill Barich NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound commanding officer and senior Supply Corps officer in the region.



A total of 16 Supply Corps officers attended the seminar, representing USS Chosin (CG 65), USS Cape St. George (CG 71), USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), USS Gridley (CG 21), USS McCampbell (DDG 85), and USS Barry (DDG 52), all commands served by NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound’s Site Everett at Naval Station Everett, Washington. Also attending was one officer currently serving in the Training with Industry (TWI) program at Starbucks Corporation offices in Seattle.



Topics discussed during the seminar included current supply chain issues, shipping delays, networking opportunities and how NAVSUP FLC can best support ships in Everett and Seattle. By bringing area supply officers together with logistics providers and senior supply corps leadership, all sides had a chance to bring their perspectives to the table and discuss ways to provide better service to the fleet.



“This event gave us the opportunity to talk with the fleet supply officers to see if they had concerns not only with Site Everett’s support, but also support from other providers, like provisions, ships store, etc.,” said John H. Hornbrook III, NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound executive director. “What we find out is that when we get all these supply officers together they have some common issues and concerns that we can help them resolve.”



Capt Barich also discussed subjects specific to successful Supply Corps officer career development:

• Requirements for promotion boards (O-4 and O-5) – Board precepts and the importance of sustained superior performance.

• Strategies for navigating personnel shortages in an operational supply department.

• Opportunities for future networking such as the Navy Office of Personnel Supply Corps Roadshow, Supply Corps Ball and Supply Corps Foundation.

• Adopting a career plan that avoids sub-specialties in favor of picking billets that will enhance promotion eligibility.



The practice of senior Supply Corps leaders and logistics support representatives communicating regularly with logisticians serving aboard ships directly benefits fleet operational capabilities and helps advance the individual career trajectories of Supply Corps officers.



“The fleet benefits from getting senior leadership engagement to enhance the supportability of the operational units. This is especially important in the Pacific Northwest as it is not a Fleet concentration area . . . Waterfront engagements like this are critical to build trust, network, and establish a common sight picture for identifying challenges while taking advantage of opportunities,” said Barich.



Networking events like the Supply Corps mentorship seminar at Naval Station Everett help reinforce relationships between supply officers and support commands and serve as a reminder that SUPPOs are not in it alone.



“Logistics is is a team sport and there are many enablers looking to help supply officers and their departments be successful,” said Barich.



Lt. j.g. Michelle McLaughlin contributed to this article.



