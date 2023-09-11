19 CES housing management specialist recognized in AF CE’s “30 Under 30” list

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE. Ark -- Jessica Jones, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron housing management specialist, was recently recognized as part of the U.S. Air Force Directorate of Civil Engineers “30 Under 30” list, Aug. 23, 2023.



This list recognizes 30 civil engineers under the age of 30 who have pushed themselves beyond what’s expected of their role, set an example of excellence for those around them, and made a notable impact on their installation and the CE enterprise.



Jones works directly with privatized owners, residents, and base civil engineers to maintain quality assurance and compliance for the lower and upper meadows of base housing. She is responsible for addressing 100 percent of emergency, health, life, and safety work orders to ensure each residents’ quality of life and satisfaction.



According to her leadership, she has exceeded expectations by identifying 620 work orders related to sewage back-ups in base housing. Her efforts supported the execution of a quality control data analysis for 2,000 work orders where 77 life, health, and safety concerns were identified, increasing maintenance response and completion times.



“She goes above and beyond to provide superb customer service to our housing residents and their families,” said Nicole Dulin, 19th CES housing management assistant. “She is always ready for her customers and always ensures their concerns receive the proper attention within a timely manner.”



Additionally, she played a key role in the completion of a Congress mandated housing inspection. Jones was responsible for contacting base housing residents and assisting them in arranging a third-party inspection, as well as completing follow-ups on any health and safety issues found. This resulted in 991 units being validated as structurally sound.



Jones’ diligence in serving the residents of Little Rock AFB contributed greatly to the 19th CES earning the 19th Airlift Wing 2022 Verne Orr award, which recognizes mission-oriented accomplishments and achievements by units that made the most effective use of human resources.



Jones described her selection for the “30 Under 30” list as being “surreal.”



“I don’t feel like I’ve done anything outstanding, but when I look back on my last three years in this position, I think of the families that I’ve been able to help,” she said. “I’m very honored.”



Outside of her role with the 19th CES, Jones displayed dedication to serve her local community by contributing over 40 volunteer hours for the Love Lives Bereavement Program through the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. This program provides family‐centered support for those who have suffered a pregnancy or infant loss.



Whether she is serving her local community or the Little Rock AFB community, Jones stated that her primary mission has always been to take care of families.



“I don’t serve in the same way other Airmen do, but I can offer at least this aspect of service by making sure people are in a safe place,” said Jones. “The military housing office is an advocate, and we only want the best.”

