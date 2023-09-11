TACOM commanding general visits Red River, talks readiness and modernization

Photo By Adrienne Brown | Brig. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, commanding general of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and...... read more read more Photo By Adrienne Brown | Brig. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, commanding general of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command speaks with Amentum team member Phillip Sacher in Red River Army Depot’s secondary items production facility. Lalor greeted many of the employees while touring various facilities in early September. see less | View Image Page

RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas – Brig. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, commanding general of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command toured Red River Army Depot Thursday, September 7 and met with key staff.



Lalor was joined by TACOM Command Sgt. Maj. Kendra M. St Helen and Col. Kevin Polosky, TACOM chief of staff during the visit.



“We are proud of the work coming from the Red River team,” said Lalor. “The work you’re doing here is essential to our Army, our Nation and our partners right now and I can’t thank you enough for it.”



During the tour, Lalor visited the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) Fleet Expansion production facility as well as the production line that installs Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Stability Controls (ESC) on the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV).



Along the entire tour, Lalor talked with various employees and took interest in the specific task for each of them. He also presented commanding general coins to several employees as he walked through the production areas.



Following a working lunch discussing the Red River’s current and future modernization efforts, Lalor visited one of the depot’s secondary items production facilities, the Armored Security Vehicle (ASV) production area and the Bradley Fighting Vehicle/Combat Vehicle production facility.



“There’s no way I can see everything you do in this initial visit so this will be the first of many visits to Red River to fully understand the capabilities we have here,” Lalor said.



Lalor assumed duties as the commanding general of TACOM in July 2023. The command employs thousands of people worldwide and oversees a $30 billion budget annually. In addition to the command staff at the headquarters located at the Detroit Arsenal, Brig. Gen. Lalor oversees activities at the Integrated Logistics Support Center, four depots, two arsenals, the Army’s ground equipment supply chain, life cycle management, and sustainment efforts affecting active-duty Army units around the world.