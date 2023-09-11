NAS Pax River, Mission Partners, Honor Command Ombudsmen

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon | NAS PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Sept. 9, 2023) - NAS Patuxent River leadership...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon | NAS PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Sept. 9, 2023) - NAS Patuxent River leadership recognized the ombudsmen of Pax River and its mission partners during the 2023 Pax River Ombudsman appreciation luncheon Sept. 9 at the Lincoln Military Housing Center.The position of the Ombudsman is vital to any Navy command, serving as the link between leadership and the Navy families. From left, NAS Patuxent River Command Master Chief CMDCM Ryan Colosimo, NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer Capt. Derrick Kingsley, NAS Patuxent River Ombudsman Brooke Decanio, NAWCAD Ombudsman Jessica Winfield, Air Test & Evaluation Squadron One (VX-1) and Unmanned Carrier-Launched Multi Role Squadron Ten (VUQ-10) Felicia Barrows, Fleet Readiness Centers Patuxent River Amber Fake, Aviation Survival Training Center Pax River Jessica-Anna Turner, Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two One (HX-21) Laura Knight, Air Test & Evaluation Squadron Two Four (UX-24) and U.S. Naval Test Pilot School Angela Zepeda, and Scientific Development Squadron One (VSX-1) and Naval Test Wing Atlantic Kayla Davara. see less | View Image Page

NAS PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Sept. 9, 2023) - Naval Air Station Patuxent River, along with mission partners from around the fence line, gathered at the Lincoln Military Housing Center on base Sept. 9 to recognize the dedicated women who serve as the commands’ Ombudsmen.



The position of the Ombudsman is vital to any Navy command, serving as the link between leadership and the Navy families. Though Navy family members had traditionally been tight-knit organizations throughout Navy commands for generations, the position of Command Ombudsman was officially established in 1970 by then Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt who codified the role as a member of command teams with Z Gram 24.



Since that time, Ombudsmen have served as a command liaison to military families, often serving as the first point of contact for Navy spouses when their Sailor reports to a new ship, squadron, or installation.



“Quickly the goal of bring spouses into the fold became a reality, their council

integrated into military family readiness initiatives and our Ombudsman program of today,” said Capt. Derrick Kingsley, NAS Patuxent River commanding officer, in his remarks at the event. “As the Chief of Naval Operations stated, ‘we recruit a Sailor, but we retain a family. Stronger families make a stronger fleet.’ We know firsthand the effort from or Ombudsman while commands or individuals are deployed, making those calls to their Triad and solving a problem or a question independently. Our Ombudsmen listen to the families, day and night, and we thank you for the wonderful asset that you are. An Ombudsman on shore is vital to family resiliency and care.”



Recognized for their dedication to their commands and Navy families were Ombudsman:



- Brooke DeCanio, NAS Patuxent River and Navy Munitions Command Detachment Pax River

- Amber Fake, Fleet Readiness Centers Patuxent River

- Kana Wilson, Fleet Readiness Centers Patuxent River

- Joselyn Alonzo, Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River

- Laura Knight, Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two One (HX-21)

- Kayla Davara, Scientific Development Squadron One (VSX-1) and Naval Test Wing Atlantic

- Angela Zepeda, Air Test & Evaluation Squadron Two Four (UX-24) and U.S. Naval Test Pilot School

- Lindsey Cook, Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron Four (VQ-4) Detachment Pax River

- Felicia Barrows, Air Test & Evaluation Squadron One (VX-1) and Unmanned Carrier-Launched Multi Role Squadron Ten (VUQ-10)

- Jessica-Anna Turner, Aviation Survival Training Center Pax River

- Jessica Winfield, Naval Air Warfare Center-Aircraft Division



“Volunteering as an Ombudsman is a voice for the command. Your mission helps build a stronger network to aid sailors here at PAX and is an essential piece to keeping our fleet mission ready,” added Capt. Douglas Burfield, NAS Patuxent River executive officer in his remarks to guests. “Your role is truly important as a member of the Pax Pro family, and you are greatly appreciated.”



To learn more about NAS Patuxent River’s Ombudsman program, visit https://ndw.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Patuxent-River/About/Contact-your-Ombudsman/ .