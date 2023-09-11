MacDill prepares to process thousands of Idalia vouchers

Photo By Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton | Service members stationed at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, use a new program to...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton | Service members stationed at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, use a new program to complete evacuation vouchers on Sept. 8, 2023. The new program called Permanent Change of Station (PCS) Genius, helps the process of completing the vouchers in a matter of days rather than months. More than 1,500 service members are projected to fill out evacuation vouchers at MacDill following the limited evacuation order during Hurricane Idalia evacuation on August 28, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton) see less | View Image Page

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.--- On the heels of Hurricane Idalia, the 6th Comptroller Squadron is encouraging service members to participate in a new service that will help save time and effort in filing evacuation vouchers.



This new application was developed by MacDill’s Bolt Cell to expedite voucher processing times and has been implemented by the 6th CPTS financial management section to decrease wait times for payment disbursements for patrons.



Unlike last year when processing and payment times could take up to six months, disbursements with the new service can be paid out in a matter of days.



“After last year’s problematic process for filing evacuation vouchers after Hurricane Ian we learned better ways to process vouchers in a timely manner”, said Karen Kreutzer, a travel pay processor from Ellsworth, AFB. “We’re here again to help process paperwork and make sure documents have the correct information, so they don’t get sent back like last year contributing to long wait times.”



Customers who have used this new evacuation voucher filing process have already seen decreased wait times, due to 6th CPTS finance technicians being able to process the vouchers more quickly.



“I am proud of my team and their hard work,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Fletcher, 6th Comptroller Squadron commander. “They have dedicated themselves over the past year to revamp the process, and their innovative spirit has resulted in a much more efficient and accurate system.”



For the complete list of steps to fill out your evacuation voucher visit

https://www.macdill.af.mil/Portals/26/Handout%20-%20Hurricane%20Evac%20Entitlements%20Allowances%20%28002%29.pdf