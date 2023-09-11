9/11 Community Ruck March, Remembrance and Reflection in Rogers, Ark.

The Arkansas Army National Guard recruiting office in Rogers, Ark., held the 9/11 Community Ruck March, September 9th, with 110 participants rucking, running, biking and walking the inaugural event to remember the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.



“Originally, the idea was we wanted to incorporate all the fire stations in Rogers,” said Sgt. 1st Class Luis Mendez, Arkansas Army National Guard Recruiting Office, Rogers, of the 6 mile and 12 mile ruck march route. “And, we wanted to bring the whole community together as one to remember 9/11.”



The ruck route began at the Rogers Armory and circled the city until it reached Fire Station number 1 in the Rogers Historic District.



“Being in the Army, one of the things we do is rucks,” said Sgt. Carlos Alvarez, Arkansas Army National Guard Recruiting Office, Rogers. “We wanted to incorporate a little bit of us, and at the same time do an event for the first responders that would have a huge impact on the local community that we are a part of.”



Getting the support from the City of Rogers and the city’s fire and police stations was crucial in not only organizing the event, but also symbolically what the ruck march was about.



“For us, it’s a weight of 45 pounds,” said Mendez. “It’s not what they were burdened with on 9/11, or the ultimate sacrifice they made, but it is a weight that you can feel on your shoulders to reflect and remember.”



Due to public feedback and the larger than expected turnout, the Arkansas Army National Guard Recruiting Office in Rogers hope to make the 9/11 Community Ruck March a yearly event.



“People were stopping and asking what was going on,” said OCS Lauren Lee, officer candidate, Arkansas Army National Guard, in describing the reactions they were getting from people along the ruck route around Rogers. “It just kind of brings the memory back up, a kind of refresh in the brain that, oh, yeah, this did happen. Seeing people dedicate their time, their service to to keep that alive. I think it's really important to come here and put forth a little bit of time to think about and remember what happened.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 11:16 Story ID: 453240 Location: ROGERS, AR, US Hometown: BENTONVILLE, AR, US Hometown: ROGERS, AR, US Hometown: VAN BUREN, AR, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9/11 Community Ruck March, Remembrance and Reflection in Rogers, Ark., by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.