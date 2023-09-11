Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civilian budget analyst helps to keep only US Army Chemical Brigade mission ready

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Story by Walter Ham 

    20th CBRNE Command

    FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – An Army civilian budget analyst helps to keep the U.S. Army’s only Chemical Brigade ready for operations around the world.

    Marlena Semezier, a budget analyst for the 48th Chemical Brigade, ensures the one-of-a-kind formation has the necessary resources to accomplish its high stakes mission.

    The 48th Chemical Brigade “Spartans” are part of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier CBRNE headquarters.

    Soldiers and civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.

    Semezier was recently selected as the 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Quarter for April through June 2023.

    Providing support for a geographically dispersed Chemical Brigade with a global mission is no small feat. The Fort Cavazos, Texas-headquartered 48th Chemical Brigade commands four battalions and 15 companies with units stationed on nine installations in eight states.

    From the brigade headquarters on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Semezier monitors and manages budget authority and acts as the primary funds control manager.

    While resolving complex problems with prediction and forecasting, she also assists in negotiating budget and programmatic issues.

    A native of Austin, Texas, who attended the University of Texas, Semezier has served at the brigade for two years.

    Semezier said having the trust and full support of her leadership is the highlight of serving in the Spartan Brigade.

    “My husband is a Chemical Warrant Officer and I wanted to continue doing what I love and have the ability to transfer jobs within the government,” said Semezier. “I want to continue partnering with Soldiers and civilians offering financial guidance to ensure they are always in a state of readiness to accomplish any mission handed to them.”

