USNS Burlington Arrives in St. George’s Grenada

Photo By Lt.j.g. Nickolas West | 20230912-N-AO868-0047 ST. GEORGE'S. Grenada -- The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Nickolas West | 20230912-N-AO868-0047 ST. GEORGE'S. Grenada -- The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) arrived in St. George’s, Grenada on Sept. 12, 2023, in support of Continuing Promise 2023. Continuing Promise 2023 marks the 13th mission to the region since 2007 and the first involving USNS Burlington. The mission will also foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations. .(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Foy) see less | View Image Page

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada- The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) arrived in St. George’s, Grenada on Sept. 12, 2023, marking the fourth and final stop of the Continuing Promise 2023 mission. The Burlington was previously in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago in support of Continuing Promise 2023.



Burlington is an efficient, lightweight and versatile asset that is able to support Soldiers, Sailors, and Marines in the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) area of responsibility. The ship has the capability to transport a battalion-sized element, over 300 personnel, or 600 tons of cargo at high speeds.



The Burlington will be in Grenada for 12 days. During the ship’s time in port, the Continuing Promise 2023 team will work alongside Grenada’s medical experts and primary care providers to conduct medical engagements, reconstruction projects, humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) training, Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) symposiums, subject matter expert exchanges, and host several live performances by the U.S. Fleet Forces Band.



"Continuing Promise 2023 is not just another mission; it's an opportunity to strengthen bonds, share expertise, and learn from the medical professionals in Grenada. I'm honored to be a part of this deployment," said Lt. Steve Treut, U.S. Navy Nurse, currently deployed in support of Continuing Promise 2023. “Our time here is about more than just medical care; it's about forging lasting partnerships and making a real impact."



This U.S. Navy’s Continuing Promise deployment has taken place almost every year in the last 17 years to assist or aid people in the region. Since 2007, Continuing Promise medical personnel have treated more than 595,000 people, to include approximately 7,300 surgeries. When combined with all the veterinary services, subject matter expert exchanges, engineering projects, community relations events, and band performances, Continuing Promise has positively impacted more people in our partner nations than any other deployment series in the U.S. Navy’s history.



The Continuing Promise mission aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



Learn more about USNAVSO/4th Fleet at https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT and @NAVSOUS4THFLT.