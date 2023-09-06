Dr. Ravi Chaudhary visits Andersen AFB

Photo By Senior Airman Akeem Campbell | Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Akeem Campbell | Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, listens to Jeanette Rodriguez, 36th Forces Support Squadron flight chief of child and youth services, about the impact of Typhoon Mawar on the Child Development Center at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 25, 2023. Some of the objectives of Chaudhary’s visit is to observe the progress of the 36th Wing’s Typhoon Mawar recovery and the resilience of the Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell) see less | View Image Page