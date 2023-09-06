Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dr. Ravi Chaudhary visits Andersen AFB

    Dr. Ravi Chaudhary visits Andersen AFB

    Photo By Senior Airman Akeem Campbell | Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and...... read more read more

    YIGO, GUAM

    09.12.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment visits Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 25, 2023. Chaudhary is responsible for the formulation, review and execution of plans, policies, programs, and budgets to meet Air force energy, installations, environment, safety, and occupational health objectives. Some of the objectives of Chaudhary’s visit is to observe the progress of the 36th Wing’s Typhoon Mawar recovery and the resilience of the Airmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 21:47
    Story ID: 453208
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Ravi Chaudhary visits Andersen AFB, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Dr. Ravi Chaudhary visits Andersen AFB
    Dr. Ravi Chaudhary visits Andersen AFB
    Dr. Ravi Chaudhary visits Andersen AFB
    Dr. Ravi Chaudhary visits Andersen AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    Dr. Ravi Chaudhary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT