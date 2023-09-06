Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment visits Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 25, 2023. Chaudhary is responsible for the formulation, review and execution of plans, policies, programs, and budgets to meet Air force energy, installations, environment, safety, and occupational health objectives. Some of the objectives of Chaudhary’s visit is to observe the progress of the 36th Wing’s Typhoon Mawar recovery and the resilience of the Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 21:47
|Story ID:
|453208
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dr. Ravi Chaudhary visits Andersen AFB, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS
