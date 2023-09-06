Fort Sill observes Patriot Day with solemnity and unity

FORT SILL, Okla. (Sep. 11, 2023) — Amid the backdrop of a rainy and overcast sky, Fort Sill came together in a powerful display of unity and remembrance to mark the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The weather, reflective of the nation's heavy heart, added to the solemnity of the day's events.



The ceremony, hosted by Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, commenced in observance of Patriot Day. In front of McNair Hall, a diverse crowd of law enforcement officers, first responders, Soldiers and civilians gathered, standing united in remembrance and respect.



The tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, were recounted, reminding all present of the day "when all Americans from every walk of life unite in our resolve for justice and peace," as quoted from former President George W. Bush. The heroism of police officers, firefighters, EMTs and countless citizens was highlighted, emphasizing the acts of patriotism displayed in the face of unprecedented terror.



The ceremony was marked by touching moments, including the playing of "Going Home" from Antonio Dvorak’s New World Symphony, a piece performed by the New York Philharmonic in their first memorial concert remembering the victims of the attacks. Salute rounds fired in remembrance of the moments when each plane struck its target, reflecting the heartbreak and resilience of a nation forever changed.



Brig. Gen. Shane Morgan, Commandant of the United States Army Field Artillery School, who was a pre-command captain stationed in Alaska when the attacks occurred, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the strength and determination of the Army family. "Today, we remember those who lost their lives that day, honor their memories, and pay tribute to all of the patriots and their families who have sacrificed in the defense of freedom," he said.



Following the ceremony, hundreds of Fort Sill's Soldiers and civilians participated in a 5K run in honor of Patriot Day, a testament to the enduring spirit and resilience of the American people.



Today, as Fort Sill and the nation remember the tragic events of 9/11, the message is clear: the sacrifices made will never be forgotten, and the unity forged in the face of adversity remains unbroken, said Morgan.



See more photos of the event on Fort Sill's official Flickr page at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortsillcannoneer/albums/72177720311115326

