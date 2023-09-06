Fort Knox remembers 9/11 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Patriot Day ceremony

RADCLIFF, Ky. — Long shadows from a huge suspended American flag and a twisted steel I-beam that had once supported one of the World Trade Center buildings fell across Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central on Sept. 11.



A crowd of people from Fort Knox and the surrounding communities arrived to remember, to reflect on the horrific events of 9/11 that changed the course of America.



“We’re gathered today to honor all Americans impacted by the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 – 2,977 precious lives taken too soon: their families and loved ones, and the American people forever impacted by these events,” said Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis, commanding general of U.S. Army Recruiting Command and Fort Knox. “It’s hard to believe it’s already been 22 years.”



Davis shared his personal account of that day’s events with those in attendance.



“I was a young company commander [of Company D, 3d U.S. Infantry (The Old Guard)] in Arlington National Cemetery,” said Davis. “We had just completed a full honor funeral at Section 60 … and moved back to the company headquarters. We were preparing to do another full-honor funeral.”



While he and his Soldiers were taking a break in the company day room, news broke of the first World Trade Center building being struck by an airplane. While about 60 of them watched, a second airplane crashed into the second building.



“We just couldn’t understand what was going on, just so many of you here on that morning,” said Davis.



Davis said 28 minutes later he and his Soldiers heard the explosion of the airplane that slammed into the Pentagon and felt their building shudder at the force of it.



“In the days, and hours, minutes that followed we were all just taken aback,” said Davis. “We experienced the national sense of unity and immediate patriotism in that moment like I’ve never seen before.”



Now as the commander responsible for all recruitment efforts in the U.S. Army, Davis recalled how back then men and women rushed to recruiting stations to join the military. As civilians became mobilized to join the ranks, his Soldiers became mobilized to join in the search and recovery efforts at the Pentagon.



“We helped that morning when we put up our [dress] uniforms that morning and marched down from the headquarters to the site at the Pentagon, to provide security,” said Davis. “We never forgot what brought us together, what made us so strong as a nation.



“That day, and that period, has been with me like yesterday; I never forgot it.”



Davis pivoted to the present day to talk about a new generation of young Soldiers who were not yet born when 9/11 happened.



“Now, a new post-9/11 generation has grown, ready to step up and lead us into the future,” said Davis. “This generation is smart and passionate, and ready to lead us into a better and brighter future.”



In fact, roughly a third of Soldiers serving were born after 9/11, according to Davis.



“It’s our responsibility to share what we’ve learned and experienced as I’ve shared with you,” said Davis. “Taking the time to stop and reflect on each year is important.



“So, tell them where you were when it happened, how the nation was glued to our TVs, watching the events unfold – watching how the country stood still, each person holding their breath; talk about the overwhelming fear and sadness that washed over the nation in an instant, and how our nation was able to unit together.”



The crowd stood for the playing of the national anthem by 100th Army Band, for a somber flag folding by members of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command Honor Guard, for the Fort Knox Fire Department’s Striking of the Four Fives, for a 21-gun salute by 19th Engineer Battalion, and the playing of taps.



For another year, they all stood to remember.

