Soldier Scientists on-target during pistol range day

Photo By T. T. Parish | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sheila Johnson listens to safety instructions during a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity pistol familiarization and qualification range, Frederick, Md., Sept. 8, 2023. Johnson is product manager with the Warfighter Protection and Acute Care Project Management Office. As part of the range, USAMMDA’s active-duty officers fired 40 9 mm pistol rounds apiece during four courses of fire: standing, kneeling, crouching, and prone from 25 meters. USAMMDA, the U.S. Army’s premier developer of new drugs, vaccines, devices, and medical support equipment, routinely partners with both U.S. Department of Defense units and non-DOD organizations to provide Warfighters high-quality medical capabilities. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released) see less | View Image Page