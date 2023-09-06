Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Scientists on-target during pistol range day

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sheila Johnson listens to safety instructions during a U.S. Army

    FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Story by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    All eyes were on target during the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity’s annual pistol qualification course last week in Frederick, Maryland. The event, which gives USAMMDA’s Soldier Scientists a chance to build on their soldiering fundamentals, took place Sept. 8, 2023.

    As part of the range, USAMMDA’s active-duty officers fired 40 9 mm pistol rounds apiece during four courses of fire: standing, kneeling, crouching, and prone from 25 meters.

    USAMMDA, the U.S. Army’s premier developer of new drugs, vaccines, devices, and medical support equipment, routinely partners with both U.S. Department of Defense units and non-DOD organizations to provide Warfighters high-quality medical capabilities.

