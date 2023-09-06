Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    In Focus: Senior Airman Zachary Kafton

    In Focus: Senior Airman Zachary Kafton

    Photo By Senior Airman Kayla Ellis | Senior Airman Zachary Kafton, material management Airman in the 419th Logistics...... read more read more

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Kayla Ellis 

    419th Fighter Wing

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – Senior Airman Zachary Kafton, 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron, is a Utah native, born and raised in Clinton. He has an inspiring military heritage that sparked an interest from a young age.

    Kafton’s maternal grandfather served in the Navy and his paternal grandfather served in the Army during the Vietnam War. His paternal grandfather received a Purple Heart during his service.

    His grandparents’ service and a feeling that he needed to improve himself led Kafton to enlist in 2019.

    “I felt going into the Air Force would discipline me a little bit more and motivate me to get better, and so far it has,” Kafton said.

    Kafton continually seeks to improve himself and has a goal to promote to staff sergeant in the next three years.

    When he’s not working with the 419th, Kafton works at a mechanic shop and hopes to attend Davis Technical College to receive his mechanic certification.

    “My end goal is to make it to a BMW mechanic class so I can get BMW certified,” Kafton said. “My great-grandfather used to work for BMW, and I think that's one reason why it motivates me.”

    In his free time, Kafton enjoys the natural beauty Utah has to offer by hiking and going on scenic drives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 13:06
    Story ID: 453159
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In Focus: Senior Airman Zachary Kafton, by SrA Kayla Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    In Focus: Senior Airman Zachary Kafton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Air Force Reserve
    Hill Air Force Base
    419th Fighter Wing
    419 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT