HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – Senior Airman Zachary Kafton, 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron, is a Utah native, born and raised in Clinton. He has an inspiring military heritage that sparked an interest from a young age.
Kafton’s maternal grandfather served in the Navy and his paternal grandfather served in the Army during the Vietnam War. His paternal grandfather received a Purple Heart during his service.
His grandparents’ service and a feeling that he needed to improve himself led Kafton to enlist in 2019.
“I felt going into the Air Force would discipline me a little bit more and motivate me to get better, and so far it has,” Kafton said.
Kafton continually seeks to improve himself and has a goal to promote to staff sergeant in the next three years.
When he’s not working with the 419th, Kafton works at a mechanic shop and hopes to attend Davis Technical College to receive his mechanic certification.
“My end goal is to make it to a BMW mechanic class so I can get BMW certified,” Kafton said. “My great-grandfather used to work for BMW, and I think that's one reason why it motivates me.”
In his free time, Kafton enjoys the natural beauty Utah has to offer by hiking and going on scenic drives.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 13:06
|Story ID:
|453159
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In Focus: Senior Airman Zachary Kafton, by SrA Kayla Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT