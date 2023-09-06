HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – Senior Airman Zachary Kafton, 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron, is a Utah native, born and raised in Clinton. He has an inspiring military heritage that sparked an interest from a young age.



Kafton’s maternal grandfather served in the Navy and his paternal grandfather served in the Army during the Vietnam War. His paternal grandfather received a Purple Heart during his service.



His grandparents’ service and a feeling that he needed to improve himself led Kafton to enlist in 2019.



“I felt going into the Air Force would discipline me a little bit more and motivate me to get better, and so far it has,” Kafton said.



Kafton continually seeks to improve himself and has a goal to promote to staff sergeant in the next three years.



When he’s not working with the 419th, Kafton works at a mechanic shop and hopes to attend Davis Technical College to receive his mechanic certification.



“My end goal is to make it to a BMW mechanic class so I can get BMW certified,” Kafton said. “My great-grandfather used to work for BMW, and I think that's one reason why it motivates me.”



In his free time, Kafton enjoys the natural beauty Utah has to offer by hiking and going on scenic drives.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 13:06 Story ID: 453159 Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, In Focus: Senior Airman Zachary Kafton, by SrA Kayla Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.