AETC command team visits Keesler Dragons

Members of the 81st Training Wing hosted Lt. Gen. Brian S. Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command, and his wife, Maureen Robinson, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, AETC command chief, and wife, Nicki Bickley during a base visit Aug. 22, 2023.



During their visit, the AETC command team witnessed how Keesler Airmen prioritize the mission through focused training, installation excellence and empowered Airmen.



The visit began with the Air Force Medical Genetics Center at the 81st Medical Group. As the only genetics center in the Department of Defense, members there provide laboratory and consultative support to military medical facilities around the world. Their capabilities include chromosome, gene and DNA testing.



The AETC command team also attended an 81st Training Group innovation overview, provided by members of the 333rd Training Squadron, along with experiencing the 333rd Training Squadron’s escape room, designed to test the knowledge, and sharpen the skills of cyber warfare students. General Robinson and Chief Bickley also visited the site for the proposed Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center, which will be a community collaboration project to develop future cyber training.



Additionally, the AETC command team observed how the 81st TRW is empowering Airmen at Dragon University, a program designed with the Enlisted Action Development Plan in mind to emphasize growth at all levels.



The command team also took part in a leadership panel for members and spouses from the 81st TRW. The general was asked about the biggest technical training challenge faced by MAJCOM leaders today.



“From my perspective, the biggest challenge is getting after tech training transformation more rapidly,” said Robinson. “Tech training transformation is important because it will allow us to deliver learning in a student-centric basis, which gives students the option of how they want to consume the information. This is how today’s learners are coming up in the educational system and we must have the methodology to provide quality training to our Airmen. So far, Second Air Force, the 81st Training Wing and 82nd Training Wing have done a great job with momentum and intent on tech training transformation.”



The command team visit showcased Keesler’s commitment to technical training, as well as developing and inspiring more than 28,000 warfighters in 46 career fields annually.