September marks MNCC’s second anniversary

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) turned two years old Sept. 3, 2023, a milestone marked by change and maturation.



MNCC addresses pay and personnel issues for Sailors, Reservists, veterans, retirees, and families throughout their naval careers, from initial service entry through retirement. Since its establishment in 2021, MNCC has worked to rebuild Sailors’ trust by listening, adapting, and improving Navy human resources services.



“MNCC strives to consistently provide outstanding support, training, and customer service to the Fleet so operational Sailors can focus on the warfighting mission and let us focus on their pay,” said Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, the commander of MNCC. “Thanks to the Fleet’s support and partnership, and our team’s tireless effort over the past two years, we are now consistently within DOD standards for all Sailor pay transaction types.”



Sailor pay is a key leadership issue, and improvement is a team effort among MNCC, commanding officers, and Command Pay and Personnel Specialists (CPPA) in the Fleet.



“Sailors’ financial wellbeing demands equal attention from leadership at all levels, and their first line of defense for their pay should be their chain of command or CPPA,” said MNCC Command Master Chief Keith Wilkerson, Jr. “However, if an issue can’t be resolved at that level, call center agents are here to assist. Our goal is to get Sailors paid and we’re going to do whatever we can to make that happen.”



The DOD standard for military pay transactions is 30 days or less. Sailor pay transactions, including special duty pay and entitlements, average eight days, a 55-percent decrease since January. Travel expense transactions for direct permanent change-of-station moves average 10 days, down 72-percent since January.



When active duty Sailors separate or retire from service they receive DD Form 214, or Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, which veterans need for medical care, education benefits, and employment after military service. The DOD standard is to present every member their DD-214 before they separate, which MNCC upholds.



Driving toward these standards, MNCC transitioned from Personnel Support Detachments (PSD) to Transaction Service Centers (TSC). These globally distributed centers of excellence focus on superior customer service in one major transaction category each: new accessions, activity gains and losses, reenlistments and extensions, PCS travel, and separations and retirements. In conjunction with TSCs, MNCC established Regional Support Centers (RSC) to directly support command triads and provide standardized training for CPPAs.



“We want to get Sailors paid on time, and in most cases we are,” said Satterwhite. “If it’s not happening in some cases, we need Sailors to tell us. We are an adaptive, responsive organization, and we can quickly resolve issues if we know what the problem is.”



MNCC’s Human Resources Service Center (HRSC) responds to more than 1,000 customer service calls a day. HRSC’s Pro-to-Pro Cell also helps CPPAs directly with specific questions or concerns. HRSC call center agents can immediately resolve many simple transactions, easing the burden on Sailors and CPPAs. Agents refer more complex pay issues to TSCs for resolution.



“We still have a lot of work to do, but we’re getting there,” said Satterwhite. “As the Navy’s HR transformation efforts continue, MNCC is committed to serve as the single point of access for all MyNavy HR services.”



MNCC’s mission to provide exceptional HR services to Sailors and their families continues to adapt and evolve. Through Sailor feedback, MNCC constantly strives to provide more resources and accurate resolutions. Contact MNCC at (833) 330-MNCC (6622) or AskMNCC@navy.mil. Find online self-service options on MyNavy Portal at my.navy.mil.

