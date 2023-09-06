Remembering 9/11 at Joint Base San Antonio

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Sept. 11, 2023) – In remembrance of...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Sept. 11, 2023) – In remembrance of those who lost their lives 22 years ago, Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, led by Capt. Jennifer Buechel, attended a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony hosted by Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston at the main flagpole on Stanley Road. The keynote address was delivered by Maj. Gen. Michael J. Talley, commanding general, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence. The time of 7:46 a.m. Central time was chosen as that was when Flight 11 crashed into the north face of the North Tower (1 WTC) of the World Trade Center in New York City, between floors 93 and 99, at 8:46 a.m. Eastern time on Sept. 11, 2001. NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD) and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Sept. 11, 2023) – In remembrance of those who lost their lives 22 years ago, Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, led by Capt. Jennifer Buechel, attended a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony hosted by Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston at the main flagpole on Stanley Road.



The keynote address was delivered by Maj. Gen. Michael J. Talley, commanding general, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence.



The time of 7:46 a.m. Central time was chosen as that was when Flight 11 crashed into the north face of the North Tower (1 WTC) of the World Trade Center in New York City, between floors 93 and 99, at 8:46 a.m. Eastern time on Sept. 11, 2001.



NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD) and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.



Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.