Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remembering 9/11 at Joint Base San Antonio

    Remembering 9/11 at Joint Base San Antonio

    Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Sept. 11, 2023) – In remembrance of...... read more read more

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Story by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Sept. 11, 2023) – In remembrance of those who lost their lives 22 years ago, Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, led by Capt. Jennifer Buechel, attended a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony hosted by Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston at the main flagpole on Stanley Road.

    The keynote address was delivered by Maj. Gen. Michael J. Talley, commanding general, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence.

    The time of 7:46 a.m. Central time was chosen as that was when Flight 11 crashed into the north face of the North Tower (1 WTC) of the World Trade Center in New York City, between floors 93 and 99, at 8:46 a.m. Eastern time on Sept. 11, 2001.

    NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD) and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.

    Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 12:38
    Story ID: 453154
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering 9/11 at Joint Base San Antonio, by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Remembering 9/11 at Joint Base San Antonio
    Remembering 9/11 at Joint Base San Antonio
    Remembering 9/11 at Joint Base San Antonio
    Remembering 9/11 at Joint Base San Antonio
    Remembering 9/11 at Joint Base San Antonio
    Remembering 9/11 at Joint Base San Antonio
    Remembering 9/11 at Joint Base San Antonio
    Remembering 9/11 at Joint Base San Antonio

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Navy Medicine
    Patriot Day
    Joint Base San Antonio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT