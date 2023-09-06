Honorary Commanders immersed in Wing Staff Agencies

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The first wave of 17th Training Wing honorary commanders had their last immersion at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, August 30. The group got a first-hand look into 17th Wing Staff Agencies.

    17th WSA hosts the agencies working directly for the wing commander, deputy wing commander and command chief including Wing Administration, Wing Historian, Inspector General, Plans and Programs, Protocol, Public Affairs, Wing Safety and more.

    “Seeing the whole picture of Goodfellow and understanding its impact has been my favorite part of being an honorary commander,” said Heather Kumpe, 17th TRW honorary commander. “Every immersion I've been to has taught me so much about the base. The opportunity to be involved here is amazing.”

    This year’s class of honorary commanders now turns their attention to supporting Goodfellow and the 17th TRW as alumni. A graduation ceremony is scheduled for October as we congratulate this year’s class and welcome the new class for their 12-month term.

    “I couldn’t be more grateful for this opportunity; being an Honorary Commander is a responsibility on and off the base. I am always looking for a way to support Goodfellow,” said Jason Helfer, 17th TRW honorary commander. “Getting to meet and build relationships with the leadership on base is such a privilege.”

    Honorary Commanders
    Community partnership
    Wing Staff Agencies
    517th TRG

