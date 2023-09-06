18th AF commander visits Black Knights

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Blount, 18th AF command chief, visited the 19th Airlift Wing at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 6-8, 2023.



During their visit, they had the opportunity to see firsthand how the 19th Airlift Wing provides the Department of Defense's largest C-130 fleet in the world.



Upon their arrival, Martin and Blount were greeted by Col. Denny Davies, the 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, and were welcomed with the 19th Airlift Wing’s mission brief presented by base leadership and Airmen.



The mission brief discussed how under the 18th AF and as part of Air Mobility Command’s global reach capability, the Black Knights execute a variety of missions from humanitarian aid and disaster relief, to aerial delivery of supplies and troops into the heart of contested territory.



During the visit, Martin had the opportunity to engage with Airmen of all ranks and units across the wing, receiving an inside look at the contribution of numerous career fields as they integrate into one team. He also recognized and coined numerous superior performers for their hard work and dedication to execute the mission of TacAir Anywhere.



The command team was also able to gain familiarization of various base programs such as the DoD’s STARBASE educational program, the HERKWERX innovation hub, and the 19th Medical Group’s MEDIC-X training program.



Additionally, Martin and Blount received a virtual reality maintenance training demonstration which displayed how students can now learn in a “hands-on” format without the need of an actual aircraft. This program provides an improved educational experience and ensures maximum resources are available for aircrew members who depend on the same aircraft for training.



Martin also had the opportunity to participate in hands-on training at the Warrior Airmen Readiness Center. The WAR Center is a 5-day course where Airmen are taught a wide variety of skills including base defense, tactical movement, counter unexploded explosive ordnance recognition, tactical combat casualty care, cargo preparation, and equipment extraction.



Throughout the visit, the 18th AF command team gained an in-depth look at how the Black Knights represent the Joint Force’s worldwide maneuver and defend U.S. interests abroad by projecting and sustaining TacAir Anywhere.

