NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Renovation, Repairs to Permanent Bachelor Quarters (Bldg. BQ455) at SUBASE New London

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded The Nutmeg Co., Norwich, Connecticut, a $36,246,142, firm-fixed-price contract for renovation and repairs to permanent bachelor quarters, Building BQ455, onboard Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.



Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by September 2025.



Fiscal year 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $36,246,142 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with two offers received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-23-C-0045).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



