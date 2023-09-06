New IG looks to provide assistance to AMC, Redstone Arsenal

Courtesy Photo | Col. Todd Burnley, assumed the duties of inspector general for Army Materiel Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Todd Burnley, assumed the duties of inspector general for Army Materiel Command and Redstone Arsenal in July 2023. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The new Inspector General of Army Materiel Command and Redstone Arsenal knew he wanted to be a Soldier from watching his dad’s many years of service to the nation.



“My sister would say it was engrained in me since a young age,” Col. Todd Burnley recalled. “I knew I was going to join the military.”



Burnley grew up in Mineral Wells, Texas. His father was a helicopter pilot stationed at Fort Wolters and the younger Burnley was inspired by his dad’s service. As a strong swimmer coming out of high school, Burnley received an athletic scholarship to attend the University of Miami in Florida.



After two years at Miami, he transferred to the University of Florida. After graduating from UF in 1993, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army artillery branch.



For eight years, Burnley served in a variety of assignments, ranging from battalion fire support officer, executive officer, instructor and battery commander.



After a break in service, he transitioned to the Army reserve for two years, and eventually went back to active duty, this time coming back as a logistics officer and served in different assignments within the AMC enterprise. These include commander of Tooele Army Depot, Utah, and the Chief of Staff, Joint Munitions Command at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois.



Now, Burnley has a new role and is excited to take on IG duties.

“I loved the transition from logistics to now being the IG. They are similar in the sense that in both fields you’re thinking your way through issues and problem sets and there are many ways to accomplish the mission,” he said.



As an extension of the eyes, ears, voice and conscience of the AMC commanding general, the IG office conducts inspections, investigations, teaching and training.



“We [the IG] want to be able to gain an understanding about a certain topic, explain the standard, bring attention to why something is the way it is, so that it can be resolved or altered. What we do help makes the Army better,” he said.



The IG provides assistance to AMC as well as the Soldiers, family members, civilians and retirees around the installation. For assistance, you can contact the IG at usarmy.redstone.usamc.list.amcig-ia-personnel@army.mil or (256) 842-3114.



“This is truly a rewarding job. It’s gratifying to implement changes and finding out why a place could be lacking resources and finding recommendations to help fix those issues. If you’re ever confused about where to go or need assistance with anything, please reach out to us,” Burnley said.