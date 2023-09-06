AMC small business professionals achieve success

Photo By Alyssa Crockett | Thaddeus Martin, director of Army Materiel Command's Office of Small Business...... read more read more Photo By Alyssa Crockett | Thaddeus Martin, director of Army Materiel Command's Office of Small Business Programs, holds trophies from previously won awards. AMC’s Office of Small Business Programs recently won the Department of the Army’s fiscal year 2022 Command Award for Small Business, recognizing superior performance by AMC Headquarters and its 10 major subordinate commands. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army Materiel Command’s small business office is renowned for their success over the past couple years.

AMC’s Office of Small Business Programs recently won the Department of the Army’s fiscal yfear 2022 Command Award for Small Business, recognizing superior performance by AMC Headquarters and its 10 major subordinate commands. The Department of Army Small Business Awards are presented annually and represent a culmination of superior performance and commitment to excellence.

“Winning these awards consecutively over time embodies AMC’s commitment in maximizing opportunities for small businesses to do work on Army contracts,” said Thaddeus Martin, director, who oversees the office of small business programs at AMC headquarters.

AMC individual award recipients:

- Beyond the Call of Duty Award – Ryan Pierce, Army Sustainment Command-Rock Island Arsenal

- Tracey L. Pinson Award – Heather Scherer, Mission Installation Contract Command

- Army Small Business Professional of the Year Award – Wendy Streeter, ASC-RIA

- Army Contracting Professional of the Year Award – Kathleen Ward, ACC-RIA



AMC enterprise awards:

- Women-Owned Small Business Program

- HUBZone Small Business Program

- Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Program



Small businesses are more than just suppliers and contractors – they’re essential partners of the AMC enterprise who help achieve mission readiness and support Army objectives.



“The concepts of operation for our small business professionals are important in linking the defense industrial base with our industry partners into our acquisition framework,” said Martin.



One part of AMC’s success is the professionals who establish and sustain relationships with small businesses. The focus extends beyond winning awards, according to Martin, it's about nurturing the talents and potential of those who will shape the Army's future.



“I don’t want to be remembered by how many awards our team won, but the number of individuals I took the time to invest in and teach them everything that I learned throughout my career for them to be successful now and into the future,” Martin said.



While the AMC small business office previously won awards six consecutive times, a stumble in FY 2021 only fueled their determination to come back stronger the next year.



“We were positive, remained true to our values/priorities, determined where we feel short, turned challenges into hurdles – and remembered that our Warfighters need us,” said Martin.



But, back and better, he said the comeback underscores the spirit of continuous improvement and dedication to supporting the warfighters who rely on AMC's mission readiness.



The dedication to mentorship and knowledge transfer from experienced professionals to the next generation is a hallmark of the AMC's small business program, emphasized Martin.



The hope is that the investment in individuals will not only contribute to the success of the Army's mission but also play a crucial role in building the Army of 2030 and designing the Army of 2040, he explained.



“I take every opportunity to invest my knowledge into our junior and senior level small business professionals,” he said. “I am committed in building high-performing small business professionals to accomplish not only the Army’s mission but AMC’s mission.”