Regional Training Site Maintenance – Devens Certify Leaders

DEVENS, Mass. – Instructors from the 94th Training Division graduated their newest class of Wheeled Vehicle Mechanics (91B) from the 91B Advanced Leader Course (ALC) at the 80th Training Command’s Regional Training Site Maintenance – Devens on August 18, 2023, preparing noncommissioned officers for the responsibility of effectively leading squad and platoon-sized elements.

Amongst the students that graduated was Staff Sgt. James Farley, a National Guard recruiter from the “Charlie” Company Recruiting and Retention Battalion in Buffalo New York. Even though Staff Sgt. Farley is a recruiter, he still holds the 91B Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) and therefore had to attend the 91B ALC to maintain his rank of Staff Sgt.

Farley has been a recruiter for 10 years, which for him meant the last time he did anything mechanic- related was when he was in Advanced Individual Training (AIT). He credits the instructors for making it through ALC.

“Sgt 1st Class Hardy and Staff Sgt. Brenan [the course instructors] really set us up for success. Though I haven’t been in very many Army schools, this have been the best pair of instructors I have ever had,” Farley said.

Farley credited their communication skills and their patience with walking him through the things he needed to know as a 91B supervisor, and he said they made it possible for him to graduate ALC.

The 91B ALC course is comprised of three phases. Phase one is distance learning, consisting of the leadership module, and is done via computer. In phase two, the class delves more in depth with the leadership module and adds the technical aspect of being a 91B. Phase three is all hands-on training. Students perform maintenance on light, medium, and heavy vehicles, while having the opportunity to

Sgt. Ismael Valadez, an Active Duty Soldier from the 2nd NATO Signal Battalion in Naples, Italy said he had an incredible experience in ALC. He enjoyed being able to work with systems and equipment that he didn’t get to see at his home unit. One system was the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station, or CROWS system. During ALC, Valadez was able to see how it operates and perform maintenance on this complex system.

After attending ALC, Valadez felt like he gained knowledge in how to manage a fleet, and how to better communicate with his supply section on telling them what is needed for his maintenance shop so they can better execute their mission. Sgt. Valadez concluded: “The hands-on training the instructors provide helped me. Hands-on training is the way I learn so it allowed me to accomplish the goal.

