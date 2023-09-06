40th Infantry Division troops honor Patriot Day

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – "Today we remember all the heroes who were forged in the hours, days, and years that followed that terrible morning of September 11, 2001 – ordinary Americans who, amidst the terror, smoke, and flames, demonstrated extraordinary courage and selflessness," said President Joseph R. Biden Jr., the president of the United States in his proclamation on Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance, Sept. 8, 2023 in Washington, D.C.



"Together, their bravery helped prove to our Nation and the world that what those terrorists most hoped to wound could never be broken: the character of our Nation."



40th Infantry Division's Lt. Col. Christopher Elson, Maj. Gerrelaine Alcordo, and 1st Sgt. Anthony Reading recall 9/11 and how it affected their lives while they are deployed to the Middle East on September 11, 2023.



"Teachers were asking if anyone had family members that flew into New York today, or if they had family in New York," said Alcordo. "There were a few people that had family members in the city of New York and at the Pentagon."



As each Soldier replayed the events that took place that fateful day, the two decades that has followed was an integral part to their story that changed all Americans path.



"I guess it was a wakeup call for me, in that I knew I needed to do something more with my life, but I didn't know what it was," said Reading. "It was that catalyst that we can all take from and move forward in our lives."



From the Field of Honor in Pennsylvania, the 9/11 Memorial in New York and at the Pentagon, the Nation remembers. For the countless service members who continue to fight against terrorism, the Nation commends you.



2,996 deaths resulted from the events of Sept. 11, 2001. More than 7,000 American Service Members have died while combating terrorism in the Middle East since then.



"In honor of all the lives we lost 22 years ago – and in honor of all the heroes who have given their whole souls to the cause of this Nation every moment since – may today not only be observed with solemn remembrance but also renewal and resolve," said Biden.



"Together, may we continue to demonstrate that the rights and freedoms that those terrorists sought to destroy on Sept. 11, 2001, remain unwavering – strengthened by generations of Americans who have dared all and risked all to defend, protect, and preserve our democracy."

