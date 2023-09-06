USS Benfold Returns to Yokosuka

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) returned to Yokosuka, Japan, from patrol on Aug. 31.



During the patrol, USS Benfold conducted a wide range of operations, including maritime patrols and joint exercises with allied forces, including exercise Noble Chinook with the Royal Canadian Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.



Benfold’s presence in the region demonstrated United States' commitment to operating with allies and partners to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“The professionalism and dedication of the USS Benfold's crew have been exemplary throughout this deployment,” said Cmdr. Jonathan Hightower, commanding officer of Benfold. “They have showcased the highest standards of naval service."



Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

