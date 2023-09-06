MSCEURAF VISITS DENMARK MTS/EPU MISSION

Photo By Christina Johnson | 230826-N-EX134-1006 Capt. Kenneth Pickard, MSCEURAF commodore/Task Force 63 commander...... read more read more Photo By Christina Johnson | 230826-N-EX134-1006 Capt. Kenneth Pickard, MSCEURAF commodore/Task Force 63 commander (right), is briefed by U.S. Army Cpt. Kevin Conley, on-scene coordinator representing Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) personnel/839th Transportation Battalion from Camp Darby/Leghorn Army Depot in Italy. A multi-national team, to include MSCEURAF and SDDC/839th TB, worked closely to coordinate the expeditious and safe off-loading of Army cargo to be transported via train and truck to various locations in Europe. see less | View Image Page

PORT ESBJERG, Denmark (Aug. 26, 2023) Capt. Kenneth Pickard, U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) commodore/Task Force 63 commander, made an initial visit to a command Marine Transportation Specialist (MTS) mission of receiving U.S. Army cargo at Port Esbjerg, Denmark, via MSC-chartered ARC’s M/V Endurance, a roll-on/roll-off cargo carrier.



MSCEURAF/U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) MTS missions have double from 2022 in 2023, and they are critical to the success of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Additionally, these missions are essential for training and hands-on experience of U.S. Navy Reserve personnel as Expeditionary Port Unit (EPU) team members.



Several EPUs, including 104, 105, 106 and 117, arranged for a total of six reservists, including Boatswain’s Mates (BM), Logistics Specialists (LS), Hospital Corpsman (HM), and Information Systems Technician (IT), to arrive at the port earlier in the week to prepare for the arrival and offloading of Endurance. The Navy Reserve mission for MSC is to provide EPUs for operations that require additional manpower required for surge mission sets, and half of the team was receiving training and gaining EPU experience for the first time.



“Hands on experience is imperative for our Sailors in their training pipeline,” said Cmdr. Martha Adams, MSC Expeditionary Port Unit 104 commanding officer. “Sailors are required to perform under instruction watches to learn core concepts and equipment, tasks and processes, and reporting relationships and procedures as part of their JQR (Job Qualification Requirement). This builds their experience, knowledge, and confidence as an EPU watch stander for real-world operations.



EPUs traditionally have a variety of enlisted rates and Sailors will have received their required rate training. The hands on experience allows for each Sailor to apply their rate training in an MSC scenario that may be new and different.”



This was also a first visit to an MTS/EPU mission for Pickard since assuming command of MSCEURAF in January 2022. He was able to meet with the EPU team members, receive a tour of Endurance from the ship’s civilian U.S. merchant marine Captain, Chief Mate and Chief Engineer, and have the opportunity to view the U.S. Army cargo that was delivered to the port.



Also at the port was the U.S. Army equivalent to MSCEURAF/TRANSCOM, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) personnel/839th Transportation Battalion from Camp Darby/Leghorn Army Depot in Italy, who were working closely with MSCEURAF and a multi-national team to coordinate the expeditious and safe off-loading of Army cargo to be transported via train and truck to various locations in Europe.



MSC operates approximately 125 naval auxiliary civilian-crewed ships, replenishes U.S. Navy ships, strategically prepositions combat cargo at sea and moves military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners around the world.