The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Airlift Wing:
Col. Christopher Lacouture – 908th Airlift Wing Commander
908th Operations Group:
Chief Master Sgt. Aubrey Walters – 357th Airlift Squadron
908th Maintenance Group:
Airman 1st Class Christian Long – 908th MXG
Senior Airman Nathan Howell – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
908th Mission Support Group:
Airman 1st Class Sheldon Bush – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Airman 1st Class Tyrah Cooper-Monroe – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Airman 1st Class Erica English – 25th APS
Airman 1st Class Justin Ferguson – 25th APS
Airman 1st Class Paxton Flowers – 25th APS
Airman 1st Class Nikaya Reynolds – 25th APS
Airman Basic Angelina Soto – 908th CES
Airman 1st Class Deanthony Williams – 908th CES
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 16:47
|Story ID:
|453086
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Just Landed: September 2023 Newcomers, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT