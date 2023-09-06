Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Just Landed: September 2023 Newcomers

    The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Airlift Wing:
    Col. Christopher Lacouture – 908th Airlift Wing Commander

    908th Operations Group:
    Chief Master Sgt. Aubrey Walters – 357th Airlift Squadron

    908th Maintenance Group:
    Airman 1st Class Christian Long – 908th MXG
    Senior Airman Nathan Howell – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    908th Mission Support Group:
    Airman 1st Class Sheldon Bush – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Tyrah Cooper-Monroe – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Erica English – 25th APS
    Airman 1st Class Justin Ferguson – 25th APS
    Airman 1st Class Paxton Flowers – 25th APS
    Airman 1st Class Nikaya Reynolds – 25th APS
    Airman Basic Angelina Soto – 908th CES
    Airman 1st Class Deanthony Williams – 908th CES

