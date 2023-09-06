Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    174th Medical Group Commander Promoted

    Promotion to Colonel

    Photo By Airman Tiffany Scofield | Col. John R. O'Connor, Commander, 174th Attack Wing, congratulates New York Air...... read more read more

    SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Story by 2nd Lt. Elizabeth Green 

    174th Attack Wing Public Affairs

    New York Air National Guard commander of the 174th Attack Wing Medical group, Col. Misty Looney, was promoted to the rank of Colonel during a promotion ceremony held on September 9, at Hancock Air National Guard Base, Syracuse, NY.

    Col. Looney assumed command of the 174th Medical group in May 2023, after serving since May 2021 as the Chief of the Public Health and Prevention branch of the Office of the Air Surgeon, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

    Looney enlisted in the United States Navy in 1989 as a Hull Maintenance Technician, and then went on to pursue a Veterinary Medicine degree. She graduated with a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 2004, and then returned to service in the Air Force as a Public Health Officer.

    After completing an active-duty tour, Looney joined the Mississippi Air National Guard, serving with the 186th Air Refueling Wing and the 172nd Airlift Wing. Recently, she held duty assignments involving Covid support operations at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, and was the Site Medical Lead in Gulfport, Mississippi.

    Looney has received numerous awards and decorations, including the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air and Space Commendation Medal, the Navy Achievement Air Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Humanitarian Service Medal, among others.

