174th Medical Group Commander Promoted

Photo By Airman Tiffany Scofield | Col. John R. O'Connor, Commander, 174th Attack Wing, congratulates New York Air National Guard commander of the 174th Attack Wing Medical group, Col. Misty Looney, as she is promoted to the rank of Colonel during a promotion ceremony held on September 9, 2023 at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, Syracuse, NY. Col. Looney assumed command of the 174th Medical Group in May 2023, after serving as the Chief of the Air National Guard Public Health and Prevention branch for two years.

New York Air National Guard commander of the 174th Attack Wing Medical group, Col. Misty Looney, was promoted to the rank of Colonel during a promotion ceremony held on September 9, at Hancock Air National Guard Base, Syracuse, NY.



Col. Looney assumed command of the 174th Medical group in May 2023, after serving since May 2021 as the Chief of the Public Health and Prevention branch of the Office of the Air Surgeon, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.



Looney enlisted in the United States Navy in 1989 as a Hull Maintenance Technician, and then went on to pursue a Veterinary Medicine degree. She graduated with a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 2004, and then returned to service in the Air Force as a Public Health Officer.



After completing an active-duty tour, Looney joined the Mississippi Air National Guard, serving with the 186th Air Refueling Wing and the 172nd Airlift Wing. Recently, she held duty assignments involving Covid support operations at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, and was the Site Medical Lead in Gulfport, Mississippi.



Looney has received numerous awards and decorations, including the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air and Space Commendation Medal, the Navy Achievement Air Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Humanitarian Service Medal, among others.