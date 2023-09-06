Army Recruiters at the State Fair

Photo By Pfc. Aiden Griffitts | U.S. Army soldiers with the Wichita Recruiting Company talk to the public about...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Aiden Griffitts | U.S. Army soldiers with the Wichita Recruiting Company talk to the public about joining the army at Hutchinson, Kansas on September 9, 2023. The soldiers hosted a booth at the Kansas State Fairgrounds to interact with the public and inform about enlistment opportunities and benefits. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Aiden Griffitts) see less | View Image Page

HUTCHINSON, KS. - U.S. Army Soldiers from the Wichita Recruiting Company with support from 323 Engineer Detachment, set up a booth at the state fair in Huchinson, Kansas on September 9th 2023.



The Army provides information to the public at large events to increase awareness of the enlisting process and the benefits that come with it.



“We’re out here at the Kansas State Fair, just trying to get our face out there more and tell people about the Army and the benefits that come with it,” said Staff Sgt. Rickey Mcquage, an Infantryman with the Wichita Recruiting Company. “This is the state's biggest event, so we come here every year.”



The Kansas state fair pulls in large crowds from not only Kansas, but also neighboring states, which provides the Army with an opportunity to reach these people.



“Our sole purpose as recruiters is to get out there to the public communities and spread the word about the Army and just show the local citizens what the Army has to offer,” said Mcquage. “Whether they are looking into maybe doing it part time and attend school or maybe they want some adventure and are looking into some sort of trade full time.”



Army recruiters push information to the public telling them what the Army offers and the paths available to them, if they would enlist.



“In my experience it is successful because even if we do not walk away with maybe one or two enlistments from here we are still getting our face out there and we’re letting people know that the army is around here,” said Mcguage. “So that alone were planting the seed into peoples minds who are looking into, what is the next step, what am i going to do after i graduate highschool, what is a different path i can take, so were mainly here because we want to push out really the army's message and show them what the army can do for them.”



The Wichita Recruiting Company’s mission is to not only recruit people but also represent the Army's opportunities, by showing the larger public the different paths the Army has that may suit them more, and show them the benefits of taking that path opposed to others.