263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command promotes Edwards

The 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina National Guard, recognized the promotion of U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Edwards to colonel, Sept. 9, 2023 in Anderson, South Carolina. Edwards was pinned by his family, wife Kerri Edwards, daughter Jesilyn Edwards and son Kaleb Edwards. In attendance were U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Frank Rice, commander 263 rd AAMDC, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr., deputy commander 263rd AAMDC, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Jenkins, South Carolina assistant adjutant general – Army.



“I have known John for over 20 years now. He started as a signal officer and I was in the operations shop and we were getting ready to go to Iraq,” states Rice. “They split up the land batteries and companies and sent the headquarters higher headquarters (HHB), to Iraq and you did a great job providing commercialization for the Forward Operational Bases (FOBs) and kept people safe.”



Rice continued discussing how Edwards is a stellar Judge Advocate General (JAG) and performer, while thanking his family for their dedication.



“Thank you for what you do. I have never been a JAG, but I know it is not an easy job. You do it well,” Rice addresses the Edwards family. “Kerri, Jesliyn and Kaleb, thank you for your commitment also. We cannot do this without all of you. “



Edwards began by recognizing the members of his immediate family as well as those that have shaped his military career.



“I would like to start off thanking my foundation for everything, my best friend, a wonderful wife, Kerri. Thank you for everything you do. For almost now 25 years of being married and many more being together, thank you,” stated Edwards with compassion. “To my parents, both not here anymore, who passed away about five or six years ago, thank you to them. They instilled in me the work ethic and to always do the right thing. This is their legacy, hopefully I can keep that keep that going."



Edwards continued by thanking a few that have personally influenced and shaped his career.



“Rarely do you get to publicly thank those who build you up. On the military side of things people say what makes a good officers, a good NCO. I had pleasure work with some great NCOs. Now retired U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Mock Showers. My time as a commander was with the HHC in Greenwood. Another individual is TC Speaks. A full timer at the unit in Greenwood who kept me alive and kept me out of trouble. On the paralegal side, U.S. Army Sgt. 1 st Class Carla Walker. She did great things for us in Afghanistan. U.S. Army Master Sgt. Brandt Thompson, great, great NCOs Thank you,” Edwards said praising the NCOs he has worked with. “What makes good leaders, good mentors. I've definitely had some wonderful mentors such as General Rice, Wholey, Jenkins, Batts and Col. Hall. You all helped me with the trajectory to hopefully become a great leader."



Edwards discussed his mentors within the JAG Corps.



“I'm definitely not the smartest one, (JAG) but I have worked with many smart JAGs. U.S. Army Col. Barton, thank you for the last five plus years and even before that everything you’ve done to mentor me,” commented Edwards. “No offense to any other JAG, but one of the smartest JAG’s in the South Carolina National Guard, is probably Kevin Esber, appreciate you being here.”



Edwards concluded the ceremony with a few parting words.



“To every single one of you that go above and beyond, it just makes my job a lot easier at the end of the day,” said Edwards. “To my kids, thank you for being great kids. I love you Jesilyn and Caleb, keep being good. Help mommy when say I'm going to army. I really appreciate that.”



The ceremony concluded singing of the U.S. Army Song. Narrating the ceremony was U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jared Howe. Providing the invocation and benediction was U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gary Roberson, 263 rd AAMDC Chaplain Assistant. The ceremony also included the playing of the National Anthem, followed by a reception for all guests.

