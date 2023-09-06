Iron Soldiers Compete for the Coveted German Schützenschnur Badge

Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, train alongside soldiers of the German Armed Forces in Nowa Deba, Poland, competing to earn the coveted German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge on September 7, 2023. This collaborative effort showcases the formidable lethality and readiness of the Conquerors battalion. (Photo by U.S. Army Maj. Arturo Rodriguez) see less | View Image Page

NOWA DEBA, POLAND - Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (2ABCT), 1st Armored Division, and 101st Airborne Division train with the soldiers of the German Armed Forces at Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland to earn the coveted German Schützenschnur Badge.



The Schhützenschnur Badge, also known as the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge, is a prestigious award from 1894 and given to soldiers who demonstrate rifle and pistol marksmanship proficiency. To earn the award, one must successfully qualify in one of the three classes: gold, silver, or bronze.



To earn the badge, soldiers must fire a series of qualification shots with an assault rifle and pistol. The qualification shots are fired at different distances and from different positions.



2ABCT soldiers are learning the German marksmanship standards and procedures as part of the certification. They are also learning about German weapons and equipment as they had to certify using the German G36 assault rifle and the German P8 pistol.



"This training is a great opportunity for us to learn from our German counterparts," said U.S. Army Pfc. Jesus Hernandez, assigned to 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. "We are learning about their weapons, tactics, and way of doing things."



German Lieutenant Moritz Grimm said that the training also benefited his soldiers.



"It is important for us to train with our U.S. allies," said Grimm. "This training helps us to improve our collaboration and to build trust."



The joint training is also helping to improve the combined lethality of U.S. and NATO forces.



"When we work together, we are stronger," said Hernandez. "We can achieve more together than we can on our own."



2ABCT soldiers will compete for this coveted award for the next two weeks. At the end of the training, they will be eligible to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge.



"I am confident that we will all be successful in earning the badge," said Hernandez. "We are all working hard, and we are all learning a lot."



The training is a valuable opportunity for 2ABCT and German soldiers to learn from each other and to improve their interoperability. The joint training is also helping to build trust and strengthen the bonds between the two militaries.



The certification is conducted in various environments, including the field, the firing ranges, and the classroom. At the same time, 2ABCT soldiers are familiarizing themselves with German weapon systems during the certification.



"This training is more than just about marksmanship," said Hernandez. "It's about building our building upon our war-fighting potential."



The joint training is a testament to the strong relationship between the U.S. and Germany. The two countries have been allies for over 70 years and continue to work together to promote peace and security in Europe.



The training also shows the growing interoperability between U.S. and NATO forces. As the world becomes more complex, NATO forces must be able to work together effectively. The joint training in Nowa Deba is a step in ensuring security and stability in Eastern Europe.



Today, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team soldiers stand ready to train and fight alongside our NATO partners and allies and stop any threat that may arise on the Eastern Flank. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, headquarters is forward deployed to Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland.