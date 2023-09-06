Courtesy Photo | 20230908-N-EA586-0047 PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago (Sept 8, 2023) Lt. Anthony...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 20230908-N-EA586-0047 PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago (Sept 8, 2023) Lt. Anthony Fryer participates in HADR Training in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago in support of Continuing Promise 2023. Continuing Promise 2023 marks the 13th mission to the region since 2007 and the first involving USNS Burlington. The mission will also foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.(U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Nicko West) see less | View Image Page

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago – Members of Trinidad and Tobago’s Defense Force and local first responders partnered with U.S. Southern Command’s (SOUTHCOM) Public-Private Cooperation Office (PPC), U.S. SOUTHCOM Non-Federal Entities (NFEs) and U.S. Navy personnel in a collaborative effort to engage in humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) training at the Defense Force Military Academy in Trinidad and Tobago, Sept. 4-8, 2023.



The training took place during the third stop of the Continuing Promise 2023 mission in Trinidad and Tobago. It consisted of partner nation Defense Forces and 33 total participants to include U.S. Navy personnel, local first responders, and U.S. SOUTHCOM NFEs. This year’s mission is being supported by expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EFP 10) with stops in Panama, Colombia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Grenada with a focus on medical engagements, HADR, women’s peace and security, and community outreach.



“The Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response training in Trinidad and Tobago demonstrated the strength of teamwork and cooperation needed in a disaster response scenario. It reinforced our shared dedication to global well-being.",” said Ms. Julie Karam, Interorganizational Coordinator at U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) “It was a remarkable experience, where local responders, U.S. SOUTHCOM NFEs, and members of the Defense Forces joined together to enhance their disaster response capabilities, leaving us better prepared to face future challenges together.”



U.S. SOUTHCOM’s PPC Office currently has 12 non-federal entities and interagency partners participating in the Continuing Promise 2023 mission. Public Private Cooperation partners are enhancing the mission with disaster response expertise and humanitarian aid donations in support of all mission stops. The U.S. utilizes Non-Federal Entities in order to respond quicker and more effectively to assist partner nations in the event of a crisis.



While in Trinidad and Tobago, members of the Defense Force, Air Guard, Coast Guard, Office of Disaster Preparedness, Regional Disaster Management Units, local fire department, police department, prison services, and Trinidad and Tobago’s Defense Regiment attended the training. Throughout the duration of Continuing Promise 2023 partner nation participants and U.S. SOUTHCOM NFE volunteers will vary during each mission stop. In each country, members of the national disaster agency, national police, national firefighters, and the Red Cross have expressed plans to participate in their respective countries.



Throughout the Continuing Promise 2023 mission in Trinidad and Tobago, U.S. SOUTHCOM’s PPC Office and U.S. SOUTHCOM NFE partners My Medic, GOOD 360, Lift Non-Profit Logistics, Pacific Disaster Center, United Nations’ UNOCHA and UNWFP, and USAID/BHA participated and led HADR-related engagements, trainings, and community events.



Continuing Promise 2023 marks the 13th mission to the region since 2007 and the first involving USNS Burlington. The mission will also foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.



