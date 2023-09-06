Powidz Military Community hosts Patriot Day Event

Photo By Spc. Elsi Delgado | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Amanda Bellows, noncommissioned officer in charge of the...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Elsi Delgado | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Amanda Bellows, noncommissioned officer in charge of the intelligence section of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, enjoys barbecue during a Patriot Day event organized by the Army and Air Force Exchange Service program with help from the United Service Organization in Powidz, Poland, Sept. 8, 2023. These U.S. Soldiers are currently deployed to Poland and providing sustainment support to forward-stationed U.S. and allied forces’ training and operations to bolster NATO’s eastern flank, as part of a mission to assure allies, increase military interoperability, and deter adversaries in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado) see less | View Image Page

The Powidz military community in Poland honored Patriot Day by enjoying an event organized by the Army and Air Force Exchange Service program with help from the United Service Organization on the forward operating site in Poland, Sept. 8, 2023. Service members currently stationed at Powidz include the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division’s 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, the Army Reserve’s 787th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and 436th Movement Control Battalion as well as a number of multi-composition, smaller units. Their mission is to support service members' training and operations to bolster NATO’s eastern flank to assure allies, increase military interoperability, and deter adversaries in Europe.



Brain Smith, the general manager for exchange operations at the United States Army Garrison in Bavaria/Poland, organized the event with help from the USO and other commercial vendors.



“Being able to give back to the troops and giving them a nice memory is all worth the time and effort that was put into it,” said Smith, who has years of experience working with volunteer agencies supporting events for deployed service members around the world. “Giving Soldiers a taste of home is all we hope to do.”



Smith coordinated to fly Traeger chefs across the Atlantic from Salt-lake City and Atlanta to cook especially for the Patriot Day community event.



“Just taking the time to recognize the soldiers putting their lives on the line and giving them a warm meal is important,” said Sloan Baker, the Military, Outdoor, and Grocery store manager for Traeger. “It’s seeing the smiles on Soldiers faces that means a lot to us.”



The event opened with the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and honoring of the national colors, followed by a solemn moment of silence for the lives lost during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. This year marks the twenty-second anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America. In 2001, after the attacks, the Regular Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve responded immediately to secure the homeland.



To honor those that continue to serve in vigilant defense of the nation, the event organizers coordinated an evening of food, competitions and music, with the visiting Traeger cooks expertly preparing 1,400 lbs of smoked pork and brisket. The Traeger team also held a raffle to give away a grill to one of the Powidz military community members, and other vendors gave prizes and gift cards to competition winners.



“I feel blessed,” said Sebastian Żurek, a community member who works as a translator and was the grill prize winner. “I’m very grateful for the military community and all that they do.”