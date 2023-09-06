Joint Task Force-Red Hill Moves into Phase Four of Defueling Efforts, Releases Updated Defueling Dashboard

HONOLULU - Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) announced today it transitioned to phase four of its five-phased Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) defueling plan.



“Now that repacking is complete, repairs, enhancements, and modifications are finished and validated, along with the successful completion of spill response drills, training, and the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, our focus has turned to completion of final training and safety checks and gaining concurrence of the regulators to begin defueling,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, JTF-RH Commander.



Phase four is the final preparatory stage prior to commencement of gravity defueling on October 16 and marks the final coordination with the Department of Defense (DOD), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) before approval to defuel is received.



During phase four, JTF-RH personnel are focused on completion of pre-defueling material assessments, continued training and rehearsals, routine maintenance actions, quality assurance and safety checks, and final approvals from the EPA and DOH.



Additionally, JTF-RH released an updated dashboard to set the stage for defueling, which will be next updated when defueling begins.



JTF-Red Hill is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.



For more information about JTF-RH, visit https://www.pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

