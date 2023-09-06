From Track to Troop: The Tale of Spc. Kynzi Booth and the "Goofball" Squad

Photo By Spc. Alexandria Romanack | U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitors, representing 79th Theatre Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Alexandria Romanack | U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitors, representing 79th Theatre Sustainment Command, participate in the day land navigation event at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin on Sept. 5, 2023. Sixty Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10, 2023. BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Alexandria Romanack) see less | View Image Page

In the heart of the U.S. Army Reserve's Best Squad Competition, Soldiers from diverse backgrounds and military specialties come together to form a formidable team. Through the crucible of challenging events, they forge bonds that transcend the battlefield, relying on both mental and physical prowess to succeed.



Spc. Kynzi Booth, representing the 79 Theater Sustainment Command, was among the elite few to face the rigorous Best Squad Competition. Her journey began in October of the previous year, but her admiration for the fourth squad's camaraderie started long before that, eventually leading her to join their ranks.



"The fourth squad always looked like they were having the most fun," Booth recalls with a smile, "a bunch of goofballs... they know when to take things seriously, but they also know when to have a good time."



Booth is a full-time college student pursuing a degree in criminal justice, all while excelling as a collegiate track and field athlete at Nebraska Wesleyan University. On the military front, she serves as a motor transportation operator in the 423rd Transportation Company, hailing from Colorado Springs, Colorado. Her unwavering determination is matched only by the support of her parents and the camaraderie of her company.



"It's been a long, but rewarding process," Booth reflects. "You gain more confidence, more intellect, and learn how to carry yourself." She aspires to continue her education, setting her sights on drill sergeant school.



Booth's path to the Best Squad Competition was marked by victory. She triumphed at the battalion level with the 821st, conquered the division level with the 451st, and emerged victorious at the theater level with the 79th.



"High-pressure situations don't feel as daunting," Booth reveals, "especially when you have an incredible group of people—smart, athletic, and supportive—ready to carry you through. To succeed, you must remain steadfast, both physically and mentally."



Spc. Kynzi Booth's remarkable journey, from the track to the battlefield, embodies the unwavering dedication and resilience of Army Reserve Soldiers who embrace diverse roles. Her story serves as a testament to the strength of camaraderie and the idea that true success arises from unwavering commitment and mental fortitude. (Army Reserve feature story by Spc. Alexandria Romanack)