RIA-JMTC’s Leadership Enhancement (through) Awareness Program challenges new graduates to push their limits

Photo By Kendall Swank | Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center celebrated members the...... read more read more Photo By Kendall Swank | Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center celebrated members the third iteration of its internal Leadership Enhancement (through) Awareness Program, or LEAP, at a graduation ceremony on Aug. 31. Participants worked on soft skills including inspiring others during the six-month program. Back row (L-R): Nathan Petersen, Nels Hanson, Elmer Jones, Greg Foster, Anthony Garlough, Sydney Ethridge, Dennis Weber, Kyle Joffrion, Terry Engel, Anthony Kingsley, Chris Huffman and RIA-JMTC Deputy Commander Greg Lupton. Front row (L-R): RIA-JMTC Commander Col. David Guida, Jeremy Schaack, Scott Ambort, Melissa Heaton-Kerr, Travis Boultinghouse, Sara Cawiezell and Valerie Johnson. (Not pictured: Alex Schnauber) Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. -The newest graduating class for Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center’s Leadership Enhancement (through) Awareness Program (LEAP) are sharing their ideas for what’s next after completing the requirements to improve their skills to influence and inspire their fellow workers.



“By connecting, investing, and building trust, I hope to create a stronger network of people and see more willingness to collaborate when the time comes,” LEAP graduate Sara Cawiezell said. “This is important because almost every effort is a team effort.”



The six-month program is comprised of five weeks of in-class training by leaders from RIA-JMTC and Army Sustainment Command (ASC). The coursework centered around five central themes of understanding yourself, understanding RIA-JMTC, leadership, communication and professional development. Participants were also able to select leaders to job shadow and interview, participate in a continuous process improvement (CPI) event and read a leadership book.



“Often, organizations focus training efforts solely on the improvement of technical skills,” said LEAP facilitator and teacher Megan Schumacher. “In 2020, RIA-JMTC committed resources to launch this program to ensure our leaders at all levels not only know how to do their jobs, but how to do them effectively.”



The 2023 cohort consisted of 18 members, including Scott Ambort, Travis Boultinghouse, Cawiezell, Terry Engel, Sydney Ethridge, Greg Foster, Anthony Garlough, Nels Hanson, Melissa Heaton-Kerr, Chris Huffman, Kyle Joffrion, Valerie Johnson, Elmer Jones, Anthony Kingsley, Nathan Petersen, Jeremy Schaack, Alex Schnauber and Dennis Weber. Each brought their own unique perspectives into the program to help the class grow as a team.



“We learned about hunting the good in week two, and documenting this helps develop resilience when times become difficult,” Cawiezell said. “…I hope to continually set the tone and inspire others so that the language I speak and the language we speak, builds an unwavering reputation that remains positive for years to come.”



Developing leaders is key to the success of RIA-JMTC’s vision to produce high-quality and on-time readiness solutions to the warfighter while modernizing to support the next fight. To complete this, the organization needs all members of workforce, from welders to future deputy commanders, to develop strong communication and leadership skills.



“Please wholeheartedly adopt the vision of the JMTC,” Col. David Guida, commander of RIA-JMTC, said. “Think about how you’re doing that every day. If you do that, we will all be successful together.”



RIA-JMTC’s leadership is preparing for the next class of future leaders and will solicit its workers to join LEAP in the fall of 2023.



“Each cohort of LEAP contains representation from supervision and non-supervision, wage grade and general schedule employees; the goal being to provide each graduate with a cross-functional network, each with different perspectives,” Schumacher said. The benefits of that network stretch far beyond the six-month program.”



Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.