Save Time and Money with the Transportation Incentive Program

If you want to stress less over your daily commute, please consider the options under the Department of the Navy’s Transportation Incentive Program (TIP). Alternative commuting options reduce traffic congestion around the installation, improve air pollution, and relieve parking concerns.



“TIP is designed to assist with mass transit costs incurred by personnel while commuting between their residence and duty station,” said NNSY Transportation Incentive Program Manager Regina Hall.



On April 21, 2000, Executive Order 13150 required that all Federal agencies implement a transportation fringe benefit program. Transit benefits are provided from the Department of Transportation (DOT) on behalf of the Department of the Navy (DON) to TIP participants via the TRANServe Card.



“The Transportation Incentive Program System (TIPS) is a web-based application used to manage DON TIP,” said Hall. “TIPS authenticates users via their Common Access Card (CAC).”



There are a variety of mass transportation options available to participants, such as: commuter trains, subways, light rail, vanpools, commuter buses and ferries (passenger service only).



“I live in North Carolina and my commute to work is approximately 115 miles per day, roundtrip,” said NNSY Training Coordinator Sandra Redmond. “Especially now with the rising cost of fuel, along with the wear and tear on your vehicle, the TIP program saves me money on fuel, tires, routine maintenance and tolls.”



Redmond continued, “We all know parking at NNSY can be difficult to get the perfect spot, but there is designated parking for vanpools throughout the yard, so you don’t have to stress in the morning about finding parking! Another perk is that, in my van, we rotate drivers so you can sit back and relax and leave the driving to someone else. Commuting at a reduced cost has been a life saver for me.”



The following individuals are eligible for TIP benefits: DON service members and civilians, reservists (on active duty for more than thirty days), part-time Federal employees, paid interns and non-appropriated fund (NAF) employees.



Contractors and vanpool owners affiliated with a for-profit vanpool are not eligible to participate in the program.



In order to participate in the TIP program, eligible employees must create and complete an online application at https://tips.navy.mil. Before applying, applicants must have access to a computer, the internet and have a CAC. After employees submit their application, it will be reviewed and validated by their supervisor and then reviewed and approved by a local Reviewing Official (RO). Approved applicants will receive their TRANServe card from their installation RO.



Eligible employees may select a vanpool or start their own. Please note the vanpool agreement is between the employee and vendor, not the vendor and the DON. Also, TIP benefits may not cover the entire cost of the vanpool. Applicants should research all of the TIP options and select the best one for themselves.



TIP offers participants a lot of opportunities to save time and money on their daily commute. For more information, please reach out to NNSY Transportation Incentive Program Manager Regina Hall via email at regina.b.hall.civ@us.navy.mil.

